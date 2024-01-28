Who is Jesse Minter's wife, Rachelle? What we know about Michigan coach's personal life

Jesse Minter is the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2023, he was also the interim head coach for the Michigan Wolverines for their first game against East Carolina, as Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games.

His wife, Rachelle Wittich, has been a supportive partner throughout his successful career.

Who is Jesse Minter's wife, Rachelle Wittich?

Minter grew up in Yorktown, Indiana, and went to Yorktown High School. He studied liberal studies at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, and graduated in 2005. While there, he also met Rachelle, his future wife.

He married Rachelle Wittich in 2008 and they live in Terre Haute. They have been happily married for almost 15 years, but have chosen to keep their personal lives away from the public eye.

Rachelle Wittich Minter has an Instagram account (@rachelle.a.minter) and an X account (@MinterRachelle). However, she doesn't share much about her professional life or post frequently. She seems to value her privacy.

The couple has three children - a daughter named Millie and two sons named Monte and Mac.

Rachelle also protects her professional and personal life from the internet’s tendency to overshare.

Jesse Minter's personal life

Born on May 9, 1983, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Minter played as a wide receiver for Mount St. Joseph from 2002 to 2005. Rick Minter, his father, formerly served as the head football coach at Cincinnati and currently works as a defensive analyst and interim linebackers coach at Team Michigan.

Jesse Minter’s return to the NFL in 2024

Minter previously served as the defensive coordinator for Michigan and played a pivotal role in guiding them to their first national championship victory since 1997.

Under his leadership, the team boasted the top-scoring defense in the nation in 2023, limiting opponents to just 9.5 points per game.

Additionally, he orchestrated the fifth-best scoring defense in 2022, holding opponents to an average of 13.4 points per game. In 2024, the coach transitioned to the NFL, joining Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Los Angeles Chargers as their defensive coordinator.

This marks his second stint in the NFL, having previously served with the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh from 2017 to 2020, where he ascended from a defensive assistant to the role of defensive backs coach.

Jesse Minter is widely respected and recognized for his accomplishments in the football world.

