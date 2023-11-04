Who are the Kansas State-Texas announcers today on Fox? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

The Texas Longhorns welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to the Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium for this crucial Big 12 matchup in Week 10 of college football action.

The Longhorns are 7-1 this season with their sole loss coming in the Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Last weekend, the Longhorns cruised to a routine 35-6 win against the BYU Cougars.

The Kansas State Wildcats are the Big 12 defending champions and with a resounding 41-0 win over the Houston Cougars, they moved to a 6-2 record to give themselves a chance to defend their title.

This matchup will likely decide the seasons of both of these teams. With the Longhorns harboring ambitions of a CFP appearance and the Wildcats hoping to get a crack at the conference championship game.

During his weekly news conference, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian summarized the approaches of both teams toward this game:

"I don't see this game being a whole lot different," Sarkisian said. "Two teams that believe in running the ball. Two teams that pride themselves on being physical, being tough and being disciplined."

Kansas State vs. Texas game announcers

The game announcers for the Kansas State versus Texas game on Fox will be Gus Johnson on the play-by-play, while Joel Klatt will be the analyst and Jenny Taft will be on the sideline.

What time is the Kansas State vs. Texas game today?

The Longhorns will face off against the Wildcats at 12:00 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Kansas State vs. Texas game?

The Kansas State Wildcats have a dynamic offense and lean on a potent running game and two-quarterback system of Will Howard and Avery Johnson that has accounted for their No. 23 ranking.

The Longhorns hold the advantage in this series, 13-10 but coach Sarkisian knows that this Wildcats side is a different side from earlier in the season and his team is still without injured starting QB, Quinn Ewers.

In his weekly news conference, Sarkisian had an ask of Longhorns fans:

“Longhorn fans need to get to the game early, be fired up, and make DKR as hostile of an environment as there is in the country,” Sarkisian said.

He further outlined how he expected the game to unfold:

"They tax you in a lot of ways, in their ability to deploy people on the field, utilize some of the RPO game," Sarkisian added. "They're very tactical in their approach to running the football but yet they have the physicality to run the football."

This Big 12 matchup has the potential to be one of Week 10's most intriguing games.