What channel is the Kansas State vs Texas game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

Through eight games, the Kansas State Wildcats are 6-2 and ranked fifth in the Big 12 conference. They're undefeated in five home games and have won three straight. They're just a game behind the Longhorns in the rankings heading into Kansas State vs. Texas battle at Darrel K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian's boys, meanwhile, are 7-1, including a stunning upset of Alabama in Tuscaloosa last month. These two teams will compete for bragging rights in this marquee matchup of the week 10 schedule.

This is going to be a doozy! Who do you have winning? That said, here's everything you need to know about the Kansas State vs Texas college football matchup for week 10.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the Kansas State vs Texas game on?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo TV

FOX will be the broadcast network to air the Kansas State vs Texas college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV.

Kansas State vs Texas start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 12:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Kansas State vs Texas college football matchup is 12:00 PM E.T.

Kansas State quarterback situation

Will Howard had this split in his last game against Houston: 15-for-17 for 164 yards (88.2 CMP%) and two touchdowns. The numbers aren't particularly impressive, but he didn't have to do much since it was a 41-0 shutout.

Howard's backup, Avery Johnson played the last three games, seeing limited minutes on the field. Considering how he's done so far as a backup, don't be surprised if head coach Chris Klieman gives him playing time in the Kansas State vs Texas matchup.

Texas quarterback situation

Maalik Murphy is performing well in the absence of the Longhorns' starting QB Quinn Ewers. Murphy went 16-for-25 for 170 yards (64.0 CMP%) with two touchdowns and one interception in his last game against BYU. Moreover, he also got sacked once.

If you're a big Arch Manning fan, brace yourselves for disappointment. Even with Ewers out, the freshman is unlikely to play, given Murphy's performance thus far. There's no need for Sarkisian to bring the 18-year-old into the fold for the time being, especially this late in the regular season.