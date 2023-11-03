For this Texas A&M vs Ole Miss week 10 matchup, the Rebels want to continue their winning ways and maintain their top spot in the standings alongside Alabama. Even then, the Aggies are in their way and for once, Texas A&M doesn't seem too mediocre this time.

Despite all the trouble surrounding head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies are doing relatively well this year with a 5-3 record. They won their last game against the struggling South Carolina Gamecocks, and they want to keep that momentum going heading into this Texas A&M vs Ole Miss matchup. But the Rebels are at the top of the conference for a reason.

Ole Miss' record stands at 7-1, tying the Crimson Tide after having won four straight games. True enough, their only loss came at the hands of Saban and Alabama themselves. And there's no reason for them to believe they won't come up with the win here.

What channel is the Texas A&M vs Ole Miss game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the Texas A&M vs Ole Miss college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV.

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 12:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Texas A&M vs Ole Miss college football matchup is 12:00 PM E.T.

Texas A&M quarterback situation

Max Johnson started last game versus South Carolina and had this excellent split: 20-for-30 from the field for 249 pass yards (66.7 CMP%) and one touchdown. Safe to say, Johnson has been doing quite well for the Aggies and is expected to once more have a good game against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss quarterback situation

Signal-caller Jaxson Dart was the main man for the Rebels' offense versus Vanberbilt last time around. He went 19-for-28 from the field for 240 pass yards, (67.9 CMP%), while also having one touchdown. Dart is actually one of the best QBs in the conference, and it is safe to say that if he plays well, the Rebels win more often than not.