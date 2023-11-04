Who is the Texas starting QB today vs Kansas State? Week 10 update on Longhorns QB situation amid Quinn Ewers uncertainty

The question of Texas' starting QB has raged since it was revealed that QB1 Quinn Ewers was going to be out with an injured shoulder for an extended period.

The battle to be the backup quarterback to Quinn Ewers was a fierce one between freshman Arch Manning and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy. Last week against the BYU Cougars, Maalik Murphy won the Texas Longhorns starting job and performed admirably in the routine win, while Arch Manning did not get any game time.

Murphy threw for 170 yards resulting in two touchdowns and one interception. but a tie against the Kansas State Wildcats is an entirely different kettle of fish. Did he do enough to be the Texas starting QB again?

Who will be the Texas starting QB against Kansas State?

The No. 25 ranked Kansas State Wildcats matchup will be a tricky one for the Texas Longhorns, with both teams in good runs in the last month.

During his weekly news conference, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Maalik Murphy would be the Texas starting QB in the crucial matchup.

Sarkisian was confident about how his backup quarterback would adapt to his second career start.

"I don't want to say he's 100 percent comfortable yet," said Sarkisian. "If anything going into start No. 2 there's a reduced anxiety in that he knows what to expect day in and day out.

"I think he has an understanding of how gameday goes as the starter, and that feeling of taking the field, some of those things that may cloud your focus day to day."

Sarkisian also explained how the team has gotten more comfortable with Murphy as the starting signal caller:

“There’s a level of comfort for us and for the players around him of, ‘Okay, this is Maalik on gameday. This is his personality.

"This is Maalik in-game prep when he’s running a play for the first time and his understanding of it all,'” Sarkisian said. “I think all the way around, it feels a little bit more comfortable for me and for the people all around.”

Chris Klieman, the Kansas State coach, was full of praise for Murphy as well during his weekly news conference.

"You'd like to have more (film), would like to have a bigger sample size," Klieman said.

"I think they did some things with him to try and get him going early throwing the football. ... He's been in that system now for a while and they have a lot of confidence in him. You can see that he's got tremendous, tremendous arm talent, and I think he sees the field well."

It seems as if Maalik Murphy will be the Texas starting QB for the foreseeable future before Quinn Ewers returns and that Arch Manning will remain the backup quarterback.