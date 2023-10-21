Who did Lee Corso pick on Week 8 ESPN's College GameDay?

Lee Corso and College GameDay traveled to Columbus, Ohio, as the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Penn State Nittany Lions. Both teams have perfect 6-0 records this season and are firmly in the playoff picture, ranked as the No. 3 and No. 7 schools in the AP Poll, respectively.

Both schools are led by signal-callers in their first season as starters. The 21-year-old Kyle McCord has currently amassed 1,651 passing yards, with 11 passing touchdowns and just one interception for the Buckeyes. On the other hand, the 19-year-old Drew Allar has thrown for 1,254 passing yards with 12 touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions this season. Allar hasn't thrown an interception all year.

In a funny twist of destiny, Allar grew up in Ohio and McCord in Pennsylvania.

Who did Lee Corso pick?

Continuing one of the oldest traditions of ESPN College GameDay, Lee Corso continued his headgear pick of the school that's expected to win the game.

Corso and the GameDay cast were joined by former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud is currently playing with the NFL's Houston Texans and was the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He's among the frontrunners to win this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Lee Corso, Stroud, and the entire College GameDay cast picked the Buckeyes to win this Week 8 clash between the top 10 schools.

Ohio State vs. Penn State

Ohio State is a 4.5-point favorite to win today's game, which is currently tied at 3-3 as of the time of writing this article. The Buckeyes won the last encounter between the schools in thrilling fashion, with Ohio State trailing in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. In the last nine minutes of the game, they scored four touchdowns to win 44-31.

Penn State's last victory over Ohio State was in 2016, in a 24-21 upset over the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes.

This season, the Nittany Lions haven't had a signature win over top 10 school, with the closest being a 31-0 shootout of the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 4. On the other hand, Ohio State defeated the then-No. 9 Notre Dame in Week 4.