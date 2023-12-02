Michigan-Iowa will feature defending Big Ten champions Michigan looking to keep their title in their backyard. Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes will look to play the spoilers. They're the heavy underdogs to a Wolverines team that has steamrolled almost everyone else all year.

Fresh off a win in the 2023 edition of The Game against Ohio State, Michigan is looking to qualify for the CFP title game for the first time. However, the Wolverines will be facing one of the best defenses in the nation.

The Hawkeyes only allow less than 280 yards per game, which makes them seventh in the nation. That's not even counting their fourth-best ranking in defending the red zone (via Sports Illustrated).

The Wolverines' offense will need to be top-notch to maintain their status in the Big Ten's pecking order, but Iowa not that good on the other end of the field. On offense, the Hawkeyes are among the lowest-scoring teams in the nation with a 124th-ranked 18 PPG.

So, let's have a look at the game announcers, start time and more.

Michigan vs Iowa Announcers today

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will be leading the broadcast team for FOX, which covers the Michigan-Iowa Big Ten title game.

What time is the Michigan-Iowa Championship Game Today?

The Michigan vs Iowa Big Ten title game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Michigan vs Iowa Big Ten Championship Game?

If coach Kirk Ferentz is to get his way in this Michigan-Iowa clash, it will have to be a defensive battle throughout. Howerver, against the Wolverines, that's so much easier said than done.

That basically means Michigan vs Iowa is going to feature an unstoppable force hitting an immovable object, a phenomenon of paradoxical proportions.

Should Jim Harbaugh and Michigan get their way on offense, it's more or less over for Iowa before it even begins. For them, one of the best ways to score will ironically be the time when the Wolverines themselves are on offense. Iowa's chances will depend on forcing the Wolverines to pass and creating opportunities for takeaways that can be converted into points.

However, it's worth noting that Iowa ranks 74th in turnovers per game this season, while Michigan boasts an impressive second-place nationally at plus-2.1.