Who are the Michigan vs Michigan State game announcers today on NBC? All you need to know about Week 8 game’s coverage team

The Michigan vs Michigan State game of week 8 will see these conference rivals lock horns with each other once again. The No. 2 ranked Wolverines are on a dominant run and will look to make their dreams of three-peating the conference title come true.

The Michigan Wolverines are currently on a seven-game winning streak. Last weekend saw them dismantle Indiana Hoosiers 52-7, and they continue to remain at the top of the Big Ten rankings. If coach Jim Harbaugh can continue the momentum, the Wolverines could emerge as potential national title contenders for the 2023 season.

On the other hand, the Michigan State Spartans have been through turmoil. Apart from putting up a disappointing 2-4 record, their head coach Mel Tucker was also fired because of sexual harassment allegations by activist Brenda Tracy. They are currently on a four-game losing streak. Can they put an end to this curse in week 8?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Michigan vs Michigan State game announcers

Fans can catch the action of the Michigan vs Michigan State game on their televisions. It will be broadcast on the NBC Network. Apart from this, the live stream of the game will also be available on Peacock and other streaming services such as the FuboTV app.

The NBC crew that will cover the in-state rivalry of week 8 includes Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen. Eagle will be in charge of calling the game play-by-play while Blackledge will be acting as the analyst for the game. Kathryn Tappen will be making her way to the stadium to cover the game live as a sideline reporter.

What time is the Michigan vs Michigan State game today?

The Michigan vs Michigan State game is slated to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be hosted at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, the home turf of the Michigan State Spartans.

What to expect in the Michigan vs Michigan State game?

On paper, the Wolverines look like the dominant team in this in-state rivalry. Apart from their seven-game winning streak, Harbaugh and his team have won every game this season by more than 20 points.

Thus it will be a difficult task for Michigan State to beat an in-form team. After a disappointing loss to Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Spartans will be looking to stop their downfall and regain their momentum.

Indiana Michigan Football

However, the last time the two sides met in 2021, Michigan State won 37-33. Can they repeat the same performance today?