Who are the Missouri vs Ohio State announcers today on ESPN? All about the Cotton Bowl game's coverage team

The 2023 Cotton Bowl features Missouri and Ohio State, a clash that might not have been anticipated at the start of the year, but one with its own historical significance.

Although it marks the first bowl game encounter between the two teams, they have met 12 times previously, with Ohio State winning 10 times. The most recent matchup took place on Sept. 19, 1998, in Columbus, so this matchup is more than two decades in the making.

A less-than-ideal conclusion to the regular season should not dent Ohio State's motivation to cap off the year on a positive note. That's because unlike a lot of their peers, several Buckeyes players are choosing to play this game instead of opting out to the offseason or the NFL Draft. Obvious names like Kyle McCord will be out as expected, but OSU's lineup remains mostly intact.

On the Tigers' side, they concluded the regular season with an impressive three-game winning streak, including a dominant 36-7 victory over Tennessee. They were also among the best scoring teams in the nation in terms of consistency, scoring over 30 points in 10 out of 12 games.

They also never fell below 21 points in any game throughout the year. As such, the Tigers enter the game with confidence and momentum, making for a potentially classic Cotton Bowl matchup.

Who are the Cotton Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the Missouri vs Ohio State clash will be led by Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill. The voices on ESPN radio will be Brad Sham, Kirk Morrison and Taylor McGregor.

What time is the Cotton Bowl game Today?

The Cotton Bowl is set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Missouri vs Ohio State game today?

Ohio State's significant losses are perhaps the most glaring story. As previously mentioned, former starting QB Kyle McCord is no longer a Buckeye and will be replaced by Devin Brown. But he's far from the only major cog missing from Ohio State's stable.

Their second-best rusher, Chip Trayanum, and top wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who is likely preparing for the NFL Draft, are also out. Combine them with McCord entering the transfer portal, OSU's offense is in a situation it has barely experienced all year. It's all an entirely opposite situation on the Mizzou side, whose offense remains mostly intact.

Starting quarterback Brady Cook, primary rusher Cody Schrader, and receiver Luther Burden are suiting up and once again leading the attack for the Tigers. The only problem they will have to deal with is Ohio State's elite pass defense, one that only allowed a tiny 147 yards this year. They were the absolute best at forcing passing teams to take it to the ground.

If the passing lanes are effectively shut down, the Tigers may be compelled to rely on their ground game, an aspect which Ohio State is comparatively less adept at stopping.

Given that Missouri's offense is renowned for its pass-heavy approach, the matchup presents a familiar pick-your-poison scenario for the Tigers, as they navigate the challenges posed by Ohio State's defense.

