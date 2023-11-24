This Nebraska vs Iowa week 13 clash on Friday features the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes and the unranked Cornhuskers. It looks like Iowa is inching closer to a seat in the College Football Playoff, while Nebraska is on the outside looking in but not without hopes of Bowl eligibility.

Iowa has had the far better regular season at 9-2, but just like a lot of teams that have been ranked, their seat in the CFP are still unsure. They still need a few more things to go their way, including wins to close out their regular season. For now, though, Nebraska stands in their way; hungry for a win to ensure that they appear in a Bowl game.

Matt Rhule's record as first-year coach for the Cornhuskers might not scream out of the page. However, he has done well, all things considered, as Nebraska could still clinch a Bowl berth if they win the Black Friday game (via LastWordOnSports).

This is the first time they're on a brink of a Bowl berth since 2016. It has been a long wait for Cornhuskers fans.

Nebraska vs Iowa game announcers

The game announcers for the game on CBS/Paramount+ will be play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy, analyst Ross Tucker, and sideline reporter Tiffany Blackmon.

What time is the Nebraska vs Iowa game today?

The Nebraska vs Iowa college football game is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Nebraska vs Iowa game?

Nebraska's record completely hides the fact that it's one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten.

The team is within the top 10 in terms of opponent rush play percentage, yards per rush and rush yards per game. Considering the same, Iowa will need to rely on the air attack more and look to avoid the ground game against the Cornhuskers.

However, here's the thing: Iowa's defense is also pretty darn good. Coach Kirk Ferentz has steered his squad to the third-best in opponents PPG and points-per-play, as well as second in opponent yards/play.

Overall, the Nebraska-Iowa game seems to be destined as a slow, methodical, defensive battle that won't be bannered by sky-high box scores.