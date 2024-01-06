Who is Noah Knigga? Meet the Lawrenceburg linebacker with a memorable name

In the heartland of Indiana, Lawrenceburg High School's rising star, Noah Knigga, is making waves. Knigga is a 6-foot-2, 208-pound junior hailing from the class of 2025 who has carved a reputation for himself as an outside linebacker.

Recently, Knigga earned a spot on the Indiana Preps 2023 All-State Top 22 – Underclass team. Despite being sidelined for a portion of his sophomore season due to injury, Knigga's impact was undeniable.

With 51 total tackles and 11 for loss in just six games, he stood out as one of Lawrenceburg's defensive leaders. Knigga's spectacular skills haven't gone unnoticed by college recruiters. Schools such as West Virginia, Bowling Green, Ball State, Miami (Ohio), James Madison and Indiana State have expressed interest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Knigga announced Thursday he will be visiting West Virginia on Jan. 14:

Expand Tweet

Knigga will also visit Oxford on Jan. 21:

Expand Tweet

Noah Knigga's dominant sophomore season

In his sophomore season for Lawrenceburg High School, Noah Knigga played a pivotal role in the Tigers' impressive 11-2 campaign in 2022, which helped the team reach the state championship game.

His 87 tackles, seven sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception solidified his position as a Class 3A All-EIAC performer. Beyond his defensive skills, Knigga showcased versatility by contributing on the offensive end as a tight end.

With 10 receptions for 130 yards, he proved a valuable asset for Indiana high school football in multiple facets of the game.

Also Read: Indiana High School teacher's removal upheld by court

Noah Knigga's quest for success and the coach's legacy

Despite falling short in the state championship, Knigga's hunger for success has only intensified. As Lawrenceburg gears up for the upcoming junior season, Knigga sees it as more than a chance to return to the championship and clinch the elusive title.

"We definitely want to get back to the state championship and win. I’m just trying to work as hard as I can to be an example for the young guys," Knigga said.

Drawing inspiration from his role model, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro TJ Watt, Knigga is actively expanding his skill set. His unwavering commitment to enhancing coverage skills showcases his dedication to becoming a more complete player.

“I’ve been working to be even better in coverage, I’ve matched up with some great players and have been competing well," Knigga said.

Navigating the expectations that inevitably come with being a coach's son, Noah Knigga embraces the pressure. The prospect of winning a championship alongside his father, Ryan Knigga, adds a layer of significance to Noah's journey,

“There is pressure being the coach’s son. Every day, I want to live up to that pressure," Noah said.

Approaching each game with the energy, effort and toughness that define his playing style, Knigga aims not only for personal success but also to contribute to the legacy his father built at Lawrenceburg High School.

Also Read: Top Football Recruits 2024