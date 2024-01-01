Who are Oregon-Liberty announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Fiesta Bowl game's coverage team

The Oregon Ducks are set to play the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl on Monday at 1 p.m. ET. Oregon enters the game as massive -18-point favorites to defeat Liberty and here is everything you need to know for the broadcast.

Who are the Fiesta Bowl announcers?

The Fiesta Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN with the game being played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Monday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

The play-by-play announcer will be Bob Wischusen, the analyst is Robert Griffin III and the sideline reporter is Kris Budden.

What time is Oregon vs Liberty today?

The Oregon Ducks will play the Liberty Flames at 1 p.m. ET on Monday in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Flames rallied this year after freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd committed suicide in August. Since then, co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Newland Isaac says that gave this team a true bond to go 13-0 this season.

“It became a true brotherhood and you can kind of watch it grow throughout the year, especially when we get into a tough moment in a game,” Isaac said to the media. “You can kind of see those guys come together alongside one another team. It’s probably is the reason why we’re 13-0.”

Oregon, meanwhile, had a disappointing end to their 2023 season as the Ducks lost to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 championship to end their hopes of making the college football playoff.

What to expect in the Oregon vs Liberty game today?

The Oregon Ducks are sizeable favorites due to the fact they don't have many opt-outs in this game.

Despite Oregon failing to make the college football playoff, coach Dan Lanning says it means the world for him to have so many players play in the Fiesta Bowl.

“You know, it means the world. As much for me as it does for them. Anybody who is a competitor wants that opportunity to go out there and compete," Lanning said to reporters. "I think a lot of people will sit here and say what are you playing for? An opportunity to go play with your brothers one last time. An opportunity to win 12 games for the fifth time in Oregon history.”

The Fiesta Bowl will also be the final college football game of Bo Nix's career, who decided to play in the game.

“We didn’t end the Pac-12 championship like we wanted to, so this one’s going to mean a lot,” Nix said. “There’s just something about winning, and there’s something about competing that we enjoy doing together and we’re going to put it out there one last time and hopefully go out with a win...

"You’re not promised games so to be able to play in a game like this, of this magnitude, it’s a honor and I’m going to make the most of it. … It wasn’t really a decision, to be honest.”

Liberty, meanwhile, is looking to pull off a massive upset and end their season 14-0.