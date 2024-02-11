Who is Ryan Grubb’s wife, Stephanie? What we know about the former Alabama coach's personal life

Former Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's wife Dr. Stephanie Millender Grubb is a decorated specialist in her field. He married Stephanie on Feb. 24, 2017, after a long and successful career.

Grubb, who has been an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in college football since 2003, was a running back and wide receiver at Buena Vista University from 1994 to 1997.

The former Alabama coach is not very open about his personal life, but here is what we have learned about his wife, who has an impressive educational background.

Who is Ryan Grubb’s wife, Stephanie Grubb?

Grubb’s wife Stephanie, who is in her mid-40s, is an accomplished scholar and educator. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, where she attended the University of Michigan and received her undergraduate degree in psychology.

She later obtained a master's and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Wayne State University.

Stephanie Grubb’s professional life

Newsnow Nigeria reports that she has been a high school counselor for more than 10 years at different schools, such as Michigan Technical Academy, Plymouth Educational Center, and Van Dyke Public School.

She became vice principal at Carter G. Woodson Charter School in 2017. Her current job is unknown, but she is passionate about education and counseling.

Ryan Grubb has a daughter, Falynn, with his wife Stephanie

Grubb, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Washington in 2022-23, welcomed his daughter Falynn with his wife Stephanie in October of 2018.

The coach shared his joy on social media, saying that he celebrated his anniversary with Stephanie and Falynn on the same day.

“Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife Stephanie and 5 months now with my little angel Falynn...both on same day!!” he wrote.

Ryan Grubb's coaching history

Grubb has been a coach since 2003, starting as an offensive coordinator at Kingsley-Pierson High School. Since then, he has coached at different levels and at different schools, including South Dakota State and the University of Washington.

Offensive coordinator Grubb has a high level of coaching experience.

Team Years Position(s) Washington 2022-23 Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Fresno State 2020-21 Offensive Coordinator/Assoc. Head Coach/Quarterbacks 2019 Offensive Coordinator/Assoc. Head Coach/Offensive Line 2017-18 Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Eastern Michigan 2014-16 Offensive Line Sioux Falls 2010-13 Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks 2007-09 Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator South Dakota State 2006 Wide Receivers 2005 Running Backs Kingsley-Pierson (H.S.) 2003-04 Offensive Coordinator

He recently joined the Seattle Seahawks as their new offensive coordinator in the NFL.

