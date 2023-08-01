Who is Smoke Bouie? Georgia CB arrested for false identification 'no longer' part of Bulldogs roster

Georgia cornerback Smoke Bouie has been arrested. He was a midyear transfer from the Texas A&M Aggies. He was arrested on July 28th and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license and giving a false name, address, or birthdate to the law enforcement officer.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke about Smoke Bouie during the 2023 SEC Media Days and announced Bouie was no longer with the program.

"Smoke [Bouie] is no longer with our team. It's been that way for a while. He's kind of mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him nothing but the best. It's very disappointing that his stay was short, but it was a decision that was made on both parties, and like I said, we wish him nothing but the best. He's from the hometown where I'm from. I know a lot of people back there, but it was the decision that was made." h/t CBS Sports

It will be interesting to see how things go for Smoke Bouie's college football career as he is extremely talented.

Who is Smoke Bouie?

De'yon "Smoke" Bouie has never played a down of football for the Georgia Bulldogs as he transferred from the Texas A&M Aggies in the middle of 2022. He appeared in seven games for the Aggies and had four tackles (three solo, one assisted) and a pass deflection.

Bouie was arrested recently We broke the news a while back that Smoke Bouie was no longer part of the Georgia football team after spending spring semester in Athens. The midyear transfer from Texas A&M never returned after classes ended in May. Kirby confirmed at SEC Media Days.Bouie was arrested recently pic.twitter.com/d7VDXqXhEn

The defensive back is 20 years old and was viewed as one of the best players in the transfer portal and as a prospect. Coming out of Bainbridge High School in Georgia, it was expected that he would be a star but has not found that structure yet.

Georgia's recent wave of arrests

It seems unfair to lump Bouie with the other Georgia Bulldogs' legal issues as he never was part of the team. In fact, if we are taking Kirby Smart at his word, Bouie has been off the team for a while.

The issues with the law for the Bulldogs has been something that has been well documented though as they have seen double-digit players have interactions with the law since Jan. 1. They need to figure it out and it could be explained and corrected during the "Them Dawgs" documentary as the issue has been more than just media fodder.

It will be interesting to see if the Georgia Bulldogs are going to be able to three-peat this year or if they take a step back.