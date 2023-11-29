Who is Trent Bray? Oregon State names Jonathan Smith replacement in former Nebraska interim HC

On Tuesday, the Oregon State Beavers announced the appointment of Trent Bray as the new head coach following the departure of Jonathan Smith to Michigan State.

He was the defensive coordinator of Oregon State for the last two and a half seasons after joining the coaching staff as the inside linebackers coach in 2018.

Bray is the 32nd head coach in its 127-year history. Oregon State AD Scott Barnes released a statement to announce the replacement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I'm excited to be able to announce Trent as our next head coach," Barnes said. "After interviewing several qualified candidates, we realized our top choice, Trent, has already been a mainstay at the Valley Football Center and Reser Stadium. He's been a part of Beaver Nation for a long time and love for this place is real.

"The connection and trust he has built with our student athletes is unmatched. His energy and determination as head coach will be a catalyst for continued program success," he added.

Expand Tweet

Similar to Smith in 2018, Bray is a novice head coach. The newly appointed coach is aware of the unique significance of Beaver Nation and acknowledges it.

"I'd like to thank Scott Barnes and President Jayathi Murthy for this opportunity," Bray stated. "I've been a part of Oregon State for a long time, as a coach and a student-athlete, and know how special Beaver Nation is. I'm excited to lead an outstanding group of men our fans can be proud of."

Trent Bray's connection to Oregon State as a LB

Bray has a strong connection to Oregon State, having played as a linebacker from 2002 to 2005, starting in 34 of the 49 games he played. He stood out as a player in 2004, recording 122 tackles during his junior season and earning a Second-Team All-Pac-10 honor.

Bray subsequently earned Insight Bowl Defensive MVP accolades after making 10 tackles during Oregon State's victory over Notre Dame in 2004. Overall, Bray concluded his college tenure with 337 tackles, ranking as the sixth-highest tally in the history of Oregon State.

Trent Bray's coaching spell

Oregon State Bray Football

After concluding his playing career, Bray started coaching at Oregon State in 2012 as a graduate assistant. Afterward, he relocated to Nebraska, overseeing the linebackers from 2015 to 2017.

Prior to that, he coached LBs at Arizona State from 2009 to 2011. Bray's new position will put him in charge of an Oregon State team with an impressive 18-7 record in the last two seasons under Smith's leadership.

Reportedly, the Pullman, Washington native's annual salary as defensive coordinator for Oregon State in 2023 was $700,000, with plans for an uptick to $750,000 in 2024.