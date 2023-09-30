Who are the USC-Colorado football game announcers today on Fox? All you need to know about Week 5 game’s coverage team

Big Noon football on Fox Sports is back in Boulder for the second time of the year, to cover the USC versus Colorado game for Week 5.

Colorado is one of the most-viewed teams of the season this year, pulling 10 million viewers last week in their 42-6 loss to Oregon. In comparison, Ohio State vs. Notre Dame only brought 9.98 million viewers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who are the USC-Colorado game announcers today on ESPN?

Gus Johnson will be play calling and Joel Klatt will be in charge of the color commentary for Fox this Saturday. This is the second time Fox goes to Boulder this season, with Big Noon also covering the Colorado vs. Nebraska game of week one.

Joel Klatt has a special affinity to the Buffs, having been their starting quarterback in the early 2000s for three seasons.

In 39 games for the Buffaloes, Klatt threw 7708 yards, with 46 touchdown passes and 33 interceptions.

He had a completion percentage of 61.2% and a 126.2 passer rating. He took them to the 2005 Sports Champs Bowl, where they lost to Clemson.

What should we expect of USC vs. Colorado?

The Trojans are 21.5-point favorites, being undefeated so far. They ranked No. 8 in the nation into Week 5. While USC has some problems in defense that were exploited in Week 4 by Arizona State, their offense is probably the best in the country.

Led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, they have scored more than fifty points in three out of four encounters. Williams has 1,200 yards with 15 touchdown passes this season so far, and he will be a constant threat to a Colorado secondary that's without its best player in Travis Hunter.

Hunter is out without a lacerated liver from a Week 3 tackle at the CSU game. The Trojans running game is also strong, having recorded 213 yards in the game versus Arizona State.

Shedeur Sanders, who's currently the most sacked quarterback in the country, can expect a little bit of a respite from last week's pummelling. The USC defense will allow him more chances to throw the ball, which should translate into more points.

USC will win by sheer force of their offense, but it should be expected for the Buffs to put up a better performance than they did against Oregon.