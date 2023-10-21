Who are the Utah vs USC football game announcers today on Fox? All you need to know about Week 8 game’s coverage team

The Utah vs USC game of week 8 will be one that will define the direction in which the Pac-12 conference will move ahead this season. The Utah Utes emerged as the Pac-12 champions for the 2022 season when they defeated the Oregon Ducks 47-24.

However, things are not looking good for the Utes as they are currently fifth in the conference rankings. So far, they have won five out of the six games played this campaign. Their only loss came against Oregon State (21-7). Last weekend, they thwarted California 34-14 to regain their momentum.

On the other hand, the USC Trojans currently sit at the top of the Pac-12 rankings. Their only loss of the season came last weekend against Notre Dame. USC's offense struggled against the Fighting Irish, which eventually led to them being humiliated 48-20 by Marcu Freeman and his team. Now, they need to recuperate and regain their confidence going against their conference rivals in week 8.

Utah vs USC game announcers

Fans can enjoy the Utah vs USC game on their televisions from the comfort of their homes. It will be broadcast live on the Fox Network. Apart from this, a live stream of the game will also be available on the FuboTV app.

The Fox game crew for the week 8 clash includes Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams. Benetti will give the play-by-play breakdown of the game while Huard will act as the color commentator. Apart from them, Allison Williams will be present in the stadium as a sideline reporter to catch all the action of the game live.

What time is the Utah vs USC game today?

The Utah vs USC game is slated to kick off at around 8 p.m. ET. The game will be hosted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the home ground of the USC Trojans.

What to expect in the Utah vs USC game?

The spotlight in the week 8 clash will be on 2022 Heisman winner and USC QB Caleb Williams. The 21-year-old had arguably his worst game this year last weekend against Notre Dame. He went on to record three interceptions while being sacked six times by the Fighting Irish.

After taking such a hit to his confidence, it will be interesting to see if Williams can bounce back against Utah. The Utes defense is like a stronghold and will not allow USC to capitalize on too many opportunities. But the same cannot be said for the Trojans. Will the Utah O-line have an easy time with a USC defense that has been struggling the entire season?