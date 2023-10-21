How to watch Utah vs. USC game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - October 21 | College Football Week 8

The Utah Utes against the USC Trojans has become one of the Pac-12's most exhilarating matchups after two simply fantastic games against each other last season.

The Utes beat the Trojans in both regular season games and the conference championship game shattering any hopes for glory that Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams had last season.

The Trojans finally dropped a game this season in spectacular fashion after the 48-20 loss to Notre Dame in South Bend.

Utah has a 5-1 overall and 2-1 conference record this season and the Utes bid for a threepeat might just hinge on beating the Trojans once again.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley gave an update on the availability of his star quarterback, Caleb Williams for this game.

“He got it hit. I can’t remember; it’s been a few games ago," Riley said. "It’s just been a little bit sore, kind of tender, but it hasn’t affected him, hasn’t affected (his) play. So kinda more of a nagging nuisance but not a hindrance to play."

What channel is Utah vs. USC on today?

The game will be televised on FOX and can be streamed on FuboTV.

When and where are the Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans playing?

The game will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles, California.

Utah vs. USC Start time

The game will start at 8 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for the Utah Utes?

Nate Johnson will start against the Trojans in the absence of injured quarterback Cam Rising. Bryson Barnes started against California last week but Johnson will start against the Trojans.

Who will be the starting QB for the USC Trojans?

Caleb Williams will start for the Trojans after the worst game in his college career against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last weekend. He threw three interceptions in a single game after throwing only five across the whole of last season.

His coach, Lincoln Riley backed him to bounce back this weekend.

“Just let him be himself,” Riley said. “That’s it. He’s played two really good games against these guys. They are a tough defense and they’re very good at what they do, and so are we. It will be a fun matchup. I’m excited for him and his career for all the time I’ve had him. When you play at this level, you’re not going to throw six touchdown passes and zero interceptions every single game. It’s not going to happen."

This game is one of week eight's most mouthwatering clashes with a recent history of being significant in the chase for glory.