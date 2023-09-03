Florida State's RB Trey Benson is expected to start against LSU on Sunday, Sept. 3. Many observers believe he will have a massive season for the Seminoles this year, having made a breakthrough in the previous one. If Benson does achieve a standout season, he will be one of the top running back picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Not only did he have an excellent later half of the season last year, but he is also reported to have had a great training camp. Benson's RB1 role also benefitted from the departure of Treshaun Ward to Kansas State.

Speaking with the media on the last day of practice this fall, Benson said:

"I feel natural now, way more confident than last year. It's finally slowing down for me. ... Just another year in the system, actually becoming more of a leader. I've been feeling comfortable."

Trey Benson's 2022 season

In his sophomore season, Florida State's RB Trey Benson ran for 990 yards with nine touchdowns. He also had 144 receiving yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 154 carries.

His best game was a 38-3 victory over Syracuse, where he ran for 163 yards. However, his most productive game was a 45-38 victory over the Florida Gators, in which he ran 111 yards with three touchdowns.

Florida State vs. Syracuse

Florida State's RB Depth Chart

Jr. Trey Benson

Jr. Lawrence Toafili

Jr. Casiah Holmes

Fr. Rodney Hill

So. CJ Campbell Jr.

Freshman Rodney Hill is expected to be the backup of Trey Benson throughout the season, having earned praise for his performance in the spring practices. The rest of Florida State's RB depth chart is expected to play complementary roles.

Coach Mike Norvell praised Hill and nicknamed him "Tornado" for his performances. Back in spring, Norwell had this to say about the young runner:

"He is a special mover. He has a special knack for making people miss. Obviously, if he gets in the open field, he has game-changing acceleration."

Florida State's Week 1

The Seminoles take part in the highest-rated game of Week 1, facing the LSU Tigers on Sunday night. It is the only encounter between the Top 25 schools in Week 1, with the Seminoles ranked No.8 and LSU No.5.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST, and you can catch it on ABC and ESPN or stream it through fuboTV.