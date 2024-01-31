Who will be Senior Bowl 2024 coaches? Exploring the impact of the new eligibility rules on the selection process

The 2024 Senior Bowl kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium, with the game to be shown on the NFL Network.

The Senior Bowl features the top seniors and juniors who have declared for the draft to showcase their talents to all 32 NFL teams. For the 2024 Senior Bowl, the coaches will be Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams and New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

“The Senior Bowl is excited about having two highly respected coaches like Jeff Ulbrich and Terrell Williams lead our teams in Mobile," said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl.

“I had a chance to observe Jeff down here at the Senior Bowl two years ago when the Jets' staff coached in the game, and he brought tons of juice to his defensive players. Jeff also has an impactful story to tell our players about being a one-year starter at Hawaii and the Senior Bowl helping him become a top-100 draft pick."

He continued:

"I met Terrell years ago when he was a defensive line coach at Purdue and always came away impressed with how he connected with his guys at practice.

"Over the past week, I've spoken to a number of friends in the league who have worked alongside Terrell, and they all gave him glowing recommendations. Our players are going to have a great week learning under these two men."

It's the first time either Terrell Williams or Jeff Ulbrich are the coaches of the Senior Bowl.

How are the Senior Bowl coaches selected?

The 2024 Senior Bowl is the second year of the new format for selecting the coaches.

The Senior Bowl is using a 'coach up' format, where coordinators and assistant coaches are named the head coach. All non-NFL playoff teams or teams eliminated in the Wild Card Round can nominate a coach for the Senior Bowl.

Among all the nominations, a group comprising league office executives and representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee decide on the head coaches.

Williams is leading the American staff, which also features New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown (offensive coordinator), Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda (defensive coordinator) and New York Giants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams (special teams coordinator).

Ulbrich, the coach of the national team, has New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney leading the offense, Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte James coaching the defense.

New Orleans Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano serves as special teams coordinator.