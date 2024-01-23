The Harbaugh brothers have been enjoying a lot of success this year, with Jim Harbaugh winning a national championship with Michigan, and elder brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Conference championship game.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy was quick to point it out during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".

While McAfee interviewed Van Noy about the Ravens' post-game celebration after beating the Houston Texans, the broadcast rolled a clip of the SB-winning HC and tight-end coach George Godsey showing off some of their dance moves.

"I think it starts with their family motto, 'Who's got it better than us? Nobody'. I think it starts right there. That's their motto, that's their attitude. They really believe no one's got it better than them," Van Noy said.

Jim Harbaugh is all about the vibes as well

While he has never danced in the locker room like John Harbaugh, Jim has shown fans his "fun" side throughout the last season. From press conferences to the "BET" campaign, the Michigan HC has done well mixing with the cool kids.

After Michigan's national championship, Harbaugh and Co. were seen celebrating together, and Jim's father, Jack, even got the crowd involved in the famous, "Who's got it better than us?" chant.

And of course, there's Jim Harbaugh's decision to immortalize the special moment, that had eluded him for so long, with a special tattoo, that he had promised the team he would get if they won the national championship.

Will the Harbaugh brothers face off against each other next year?

While Jim and John have been all smiles this year and attending each other's games to show support, there is a possibility that they could once again be on opposing sidelines, if Jim ends up taking an NFL job.

According to the latest reports by NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh was scheduled for a second interview both by the Atlanta Falcons as well as the Los Angeles Chargers.

There's still a lot of time for the new college football season to roll in. However, if Michigan and Harbaugh don't come to an agreement on the "immunity" clause, fans could be seeing a "Harbaugh Bowl" in the NFL next season.

