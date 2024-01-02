Why is it called the Sugar Bowl? Origin and history explored

The 2023-24 CFP is upon us, and the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl will serve as the two semifinals this season. An important part of the New Year's Six bowl games for almost a century, the Sugar Bowl, alongside the Orange Bowl and the Sun Bowl, is the second-oldest bowl game in college football history.

As the Big 12 champions Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Pac-12 champions Washington Huskies with a national championship in sight, everything is at stake. However, the origin and history of the Bowl game's unique name is just as interesting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why is it called the Sugar Bowl?

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas vs Washington

The name "Sugar Bowl" came from a sports editor for the "New Orleans Item" newspaper, Fred Digby, and its publisher Col. James M. Thompson. Digby came up with the name, as Louisiana was the only state in the United States that produced sugar at the time.

Not only was Louisiana the only producer of sugar in the country, it was also the home to Etienne De Bore, the first person in the country to crystallize sugar in the 17th century at the Tulane University.

Read More: Sugar Bowl preview

What's the history of the Sugar Bowl?

After Digby recommended the name in 1927, his efforts didn't come to fruition until the next seven years.

In 1934, a new committee was formed to overlook the Bowl game, the New Orleans mid-winter Sports Association. The association raised $30,000 for the game.

The money went to Tulane Green Wave, as well as the Temple Owls, the first two teams to participate in the Sugar Bowl, on Jan. 1, 1935, and attracted around 22,000 fans, with the hosts beating Templee by six points.

Which team has won the most Sugar Bowls?

2023 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State vs Texas

Alabama has played in the most number of Sugar Bowls, also claiming the most wins. The Crimson Tide have a 10-7 record in the pretigious game, ahead of LSU who have 13 appearances of their own.

Besides Alabama and LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida round out the top-five for most Sugar Bowl wins.

Who is favored to win Sugar Bowl today?

2023 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State vs Texas

The Texas Longhorns are favored to beat the Washington Huskies in this year's Sugar Bowl by 4.5 points.

The Longhorns boast a strong defense while QB Quinn Ewers leads the offense. The Huskies will be an underdog, even after an unbeaten season, with a Heisman finalist like Michael Penix Jr., leading the offense.

The O/U for the game is set at 62.5 with sportsbooks expecting a shootout.

Read More: Who is favored to win the Sugar Bowl Today?