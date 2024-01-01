In what is expected to be a competitive, high-scoring affair, the undefeated Washington Huskies take on their former head coach Steve Sarkisian, and the Texas Longhorns in the second semifinal playoff game.

The offense will dominate this contest, which is littered with top-100 prospects at quarterback and the skill positions as well as along the offensive line. The winner gets the opportunity to play for the national title.

This game does not have as many surefire first-round prospects as the Alabama-Michigan contest, yet there is a terrific group of players expected to be drafted during the early portion of Round 2, and the board is top-heavy with Texas players.

The game features a pair of gunslingers at the quarterback position, signal callers who are true vertical passers.

Texas starting QB Quinn Ewers' NFL Draft preview

Though inconsistent at times, Quinn Ewers showed a lot of improvement this season and developed his game. He’s a great deep passer who consistently challenges the vertical game with his strong arm. Though not a true RPO quarterback, Ewers has enough mobility to elude defenders and keep plays alive.

If he entered the draft, Ewers would likely end up in the bottom half of Round 1, but I am told he will stay at Texas for another season. While that seems risky with Arch Manning waiting in the wings, Ewers is not fazed by the situation.

CFP Sugar Bowl Texas Football

Longhorns' QB2 Arch Manning to continue under Steve Sarkisian

I’m told the Manning family does not mind Arch sitting on the sidelines another season, and those close to the program say Ewers is not in danger of losing his starting job.

Kansas State v Texas

Making Ewers’ job easier is a bevy of talented pass catchers. Ja'Tavion “JT” Sanders is an athletic tight end who is prone to making big plays from the line of scrimmage. He’ll be the second tight end selected in the draft if he enters the event, and I’m told he will.

Texas Longhorns 2024 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Class

Receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy are an outstanding duo who complement each other well. Worthy is a downfield threat who can score from any point on the field, while Mitchell is bigger, more polished, and much more reliable.

Both players are expected to enter the draft once the Longhorns’ season is complete.

BYU v Texas

Trying to slow down the Longhorns’ passing game will be Bralen Trice, a long, explosive defensive end who consistently penetrates the line of scrimmage to disrupt the action.

Another player Texas must take into account is Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a talented edge rusher and linebacker whose development has been slowed by injuries.

On the other side of the coin is the Washington offense, which is equally as explosive and potent as the one fielded by Texas.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr: 2024 NFL Draft preview

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a great story. The Indiana transfer overcame several significant injuries to get to the point where he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation

Penix Jr. has a tremendous vertical arm and consistently came through for Washington during critical moments this season.

From an NFL perspective, Penix can be a little streaky, and all too often lets passes get away from him. His injury history and age -- the QB will be 24 years old as a rookie in the NFL -- also work against him.

Washington Huskies: 2024 NFL Draft preview and prospects to watch

The sixth-year senior, Penix Jr., has some spectacular talent at his disposal. Rome Odunze is the only surefire first-round prospect in this game and is the top prospect on my board for the contest. He’s a big-bodied receiver who is fluid, natural, and surehanded. Odunze also came up big this season when Washington needed him.

Jalen McMillan is Washington’s other talented wideout. He’s faster and more explosive than his teammate, as well as a much better route runner.

CFP Sugar Bowl Washington Football

McMillian struggled with a knee injury and missed four games this year, but when healthy, he adds another dimension to the Washington offense and projects incredibly well to the next level.

For the Huskies, it all starts up front on the offensive line, especially the tackles.

Left tackle Troy Fautanu is athletic, mobile, and very effective on the move. Several NFL scouts have graded Fautanu as the top guard in the 2024 NFL Draft. On the other side is Roger Rosengarten, himself a mobile blocker with terrific power.

California v Washington

From what I’ve been told, Rosengarten will enter the upcoming draft, and he projects it as a Day 2 selection. The Longhorns have a fierce defensive line with two great prospects on the interior.

T'Vondre Sweat is a big-bodied defender amid a great season. He’s athletic and does more than just occupy gaps up front, consistently making plays on the ball. Athletic is the best word to describe Byron Murphy II.

He’s a developing playmaker who shows terrific strength up front. I’m told Murphy, who will play at the Senior Bowl, will test off the charts before the draft.

Washington vs Texas: Final verdict ahead of All-State Sugar Bowl CFP game

Expect this to be a high-scoring affair and a game that could take close to four hours to complete. It could well be a situation where the team that has the ball last wins the game.

Top 2024 NFL Draft prospects to watch at the Sugar Bowl showdown between Washington and Texas

Washington vs Texas NFL Prospects Rnd Full Name Pos School Yr 1st Rome Odunze WR Washington 4Sr 1-2 Quinn Ewers QB Texas 3Jr 1-2 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas 3Jr 1-2 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas 3Jr 1-2 Byron Murphy II DT Texas 3Jr 2nd Troy Fautanu G Washington 5Sr 2nd T'Vondre Sweat DT Texas 5Sr 2nd Xavier Worthy WR Texas 3Jr 2nd Jalen McMillan WR Washington 4Sr 2nd Roger Rosengarten T Washington 3So 2nd Bralen Trice OLB Washington 5Sr 2nd Michael Penix QB Washington 6Sr 3rd Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington 3Jr 4th Christian Jones T Texas 6Sr 4th Jahdae Barron CB Texas 4Sr 4th Jordan Whittington WR Texas 5Sr 5th Barryn Sorrell DE Texas 3Jr 5th Ryan Watts CB Texas 4Sr 6th Jake Majors C Texas 4Jr 6th Zion Tupuola-Fetui OLB Washington 6Sr 6th Keilan Robinson RB Texas 5Sr 6th Alfred Collins DE Texas 4Sr 6th Jaylan Ford ILB Texas 4Sr 6th Jerrin Thompson S Texas 4Sr 6th Edefuan Ulofoshio ILB Washington 6Sr 6-7 Hayden Conner G Texas 3Jr FA Jalen Catalon S Texas 5Sr FA Jabbar Muhammad CB Washington 4Sr FA Dominique Hampton S Washington 6Sr FA Jack Westover TE Washington 6Sr FA Trill Carter DT Texas 5Sr FA Devin Culp TE Washington 6Sr FA Carson Bruener ILB Washington 3Jr FA Isaiah Neyor WR Texas 5Sr FA Tuli Letuligasenoa DT Washington 5Sr FA Ralen Goforth ILB Washington 5Sr FA Asa Turner S Washington 5Sr FA Giles Jackson WR Washington 5Sr

