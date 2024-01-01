NCAAF
  • Alabama vs. Michigan Preview: Top 2024 NFL Draft Prospects To Watch in College Football Playoff

Alabama vs. Michigan Preview: Top 2024 NFL Draft Prospects To Watch in College Football Playoff

By Tony Pauline
Modified Jan 01, 2024 22:07 IST
Michigan vs Alabama Rose Bowl preview
The first semifinal game in the college football playoff features a program trying to get over the hump against a team that defined much of the past decade. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hope they’ll see a reversal of fortunes this year after getting hammered by TCU in the semifinals 12 months ago.

After an early-season loss to Texas, the Tide kept hanging, then pulled an upset over Georgia in the SEC title game to be in this position. More than anything else, this is a contest between two great coaches.

While both teams have a lot on the line, it’s Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and the Wolverines who have the most to lose.

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings

Rose Bowl is a huge test for Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy

Harbaugh could be in the twilight of his coaching career at Michigan. NFL teams will again come calling once the season is over, and several major investigations await Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Purdue v Michigan
There are potential recruiting violations the NCAA is looking into, as well as the spying scandal the Big Ten is investigating. If Harbaugh decides to coach on Sundays next year, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are the frontrunners, as I’ve reported in the past month. This is also a big test for J.J. McCarthy.

Michigan relied heavily on the running game late in the season. During two of the most important games of the year, Penn State and Ohio State, McCarthy attempted just 28 passes. He won’t be as fortunate against Alabama.

The Tide’s defensive line is bigger, stronger, and much more explosive than those fielded by the Buckeyes or Nittany Lions. They’ll go toe to toe with the Wolverines' offensive line and have the advantage in many ways. McCarthy will have to throw the ball and throw it often if the Wolverines are to win.

CFP Rose Bowl Michigan Football
Michigan has several talented pass catchers, including receivers Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, both graded as Day 3 draft picks, and sophomore Colston Loveland, a budding star at tight end. Yet the Tide fields elite talent in the secondary.

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry grades as a potential top-10 selection, while Terrion Arnold projects as a late first-round selection. Both are underclassmen, and both will enter the draft. Factor in safety Malachi Moore, and this will arguably be the toughest test of McCarthy’s college career.

The Michigan defense is solid, but it relies on smart play and a lot of intensity. Against the Tide, they’ll be facing one of the fastest-developing quarterbacks in the nation.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe has been terrific this season

Coming into the season, many wondered how Jalen Milroe could replace Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Milroe was a super athlete but more of a runner than a passing quarterback. In fact, Milroe recently admitted that former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien recommended he find a position to play other than quarterback.

CFP Rose Bowl Alabama Football
Milroe has proved the doubters wrong. He showed improvement all season long, then he led the Tide to a last-second victory over interstate rival Auburn with a fantastic scramble and pinpoint 30-yard strike in the corner of the end zone.

Milroe topped that performance with a methodical, mistake-free victory over unbeaten Georgia in the SEC title game to put Alabama into the playoffs.

The redshirt sophomore has already announced he will be returning to Alabama in 2024, and if he continues to improve, Milroe could end up a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rose Bowl verdict: Final thoughts on Michigan vs Alabama

The pressure is on Michigan in this game; they are expected to win, and Harbaugh has not been able to get the program into a national championship contest. For Alabama, it’s all gravy at this point, as few expected them to be in this position. Alabama has the better talent, yet Michigan always finds ways to win.

In the end, it will be a battle of two great coaches, which will likely determine the outcome.

Alabama vs. Michigan: 2024 NFL Draft Prospects To Watch Ahead of Rose Bowl

Alabama vs Michigan Prospects

Rnd

Full Name

School

Pos

#

Yr

1st

Dallas Turner

Alabama

OLB

15

3Jr

1st

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

CB

1

3Jr

1st

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan

QB

4

3Jr

1-2

Terrion Arnold

Alabama

CB

3

3So

2nd

JC Latham

Alabama

T

65

3Jr

2nd

Jalen Milroe

Alabama

QB

4

3So

2nd

Blake Corum

Michigan

RB

2

4Sr

2nd

Chris Braswell

Alabama

OLB

41

4Jr

2nd

Jermaine Burton

Alabama

WR

3

4Sr

5th

Zak Zinter

Michigan

G

65

4Sr

3rd

Kris Jenkins

Michigan

DT

94

4Sr

3rd

Junior Colson

Michigan

ILB

25

3Jr

3rd

Mike Sainristil

Michigan

CB

0

6Sr

3rd

Rod Moore

Michigan

S

19

3So

3rd

Donovan Edwards

Michigan

RB

7

3Jr

3rd

Jase McClellan

Alabama

RB

2

4Sr

4th

Roman Wilson

Michigan

WR

14

4Sr

5th

Roydell Williams

Alabama

RB

5

4Sr

5th

Malachi Moore

Alabama

S

13

4Sr

5th

Tim Smith

Alabama

DT

50

4Sr

5th

Ja'Corey Brooks

Alabama

WR

7

3Jr

5-6

Cornelius Johnson

Michigan

WR

6

5Sr

6th

Jaylen Harrell

Michigan

OLB

32

4Sr

6th

Trey Amos

Alabama

CB

2

4Sr

6th

Darrian Dalcourt

Alabama

G

71

6Sr

6th

Trevor Keegan

Michigan

G

77

5Sr

6th

Makari Paige

Michigan

S

7

4Sr

6th

Michael Barrett

Michigan

OLB

23

6Sr

6th

LaDarius Henderson

Michigan

G

77

5Sr

7th

Seth McLaughlin

Alabama

C

56

4Sr

7th

Braiden McGregor

Michigan

DE

17

4Sr

