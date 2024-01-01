The first semifinal game in the college football playoff features a program trying to get over the hump against a team that defined much of the past decade. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hope they’ll see a reversal of fortunes this year after getting hammered by TCU in the semifinals 12 months ago.

After an early-season loss to Texas, the Tide kept hanging, then pulled an upset over Georgia in the SEC title game to be in this position. More than anything else, this is a contest between two great coaches.

While both teams have a lot on the line, it’s Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and the Wolverines who have the most to lose.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Rose Bowl is a huge test for Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy

Harbaugh could be in the twilight of his coaching career at Michigan. NFL teams will again come calling once the season is over, and several major investigations await Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Purdue v Michigan

There are potential recruiting violations the NCAA is looking into, as well as the spying scandal the Big Ten is investigating. If Harbaugh decides to coach on Sundays next year, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are the frontrunners, as I’ve reported in the past month. This is also a big test for J.J. McCarthy.

Michigan relied heavily on the running game late in the season. During two of the most important games of the year, Penn State and Ohio State, McCarthy attempted just 28 passes. He won’t be as fortunate against Alabama.

Also Read: Rose Bowl opt-outs and injury report: Top Alabama and Michigan players not playing in bowl game

The Tide’s defensive line is bigger, stronger, and much more explosive than those fielded by the Buckeyes or Nittany Lions. They’ll go toe to toe with the Wolverines' offensive line and have the advantage in many ways. McCarthy will have to throw the ball and throw it often if the Wolverines are to win.

CFP Rose Bowl Michigan Football

Michigan has several talented pass catchers, including receivers Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, both graded as Day 3 draft picks, and sophomore Colston Loveland, a budding star at tight end. Yet the Tide fields elite talent in the secondary.

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry grades as a potential top-10 selection, while Terrion Arnold projects as a late first-round selection. Both are underclassmen, and both will enter the draft. Factor in safety Malachi Moore, and this will arguably be the toughest test of McCarthy’s college career.

The Michigan defense is solid, but it relies on smart play and a lot of intensity. Against the Tide, they’ll be facing one of the fastest-developing quarterbacks in the nation.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe has been terrific this season

Coming into the season, many wondered how Jalen Milroe could replace Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Milroe was a super athlete but more of a runner than a passing quarterback. In fact, Milroe recently admitted that former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien recommended he find a position to play other than quarterback.

CFP Rose Bowl Alabama Football

Milroe has proved the doubters wrong. He showed improvement all season long, then he led the Tide to a last-second victory over interstate rival Auburn with a fantastic scramble and pinpoint 30-yard strike in the corner of the end zone.

Milroe topped that performance with a methodical, mistake-free victory over unbeaten Georgia in the SEC title game to put Alabama into the playoffs.

The redshirt sophomore has already announced he will be returning to Alabama in 2024, and if he continues to improve, Milroe could end up a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rose Bowl verdict: Final thoughts on Michigan vs Alabama

The pressure is on Michigan in this game; they are expected to win, and Harbaugh has not been able to get the program into a national championship contest. For Alabama, it’s all gravy at this point, as few expected them to be in this position. Alabama has the better talent, yet Michigan always finds ways to win.

In the end, it will be a battle of two great coaches, which will likely determine the outcome.

Alabama vs. Michigan: 2024 NFL Draft Prospects To Watch Ahead of Rose Bowl

Alabama vs Michigan Prospects Rnd Full Name School Pos # Yr 1st Dallas Turner Alabama OLB 15 3Jr 1st Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB 1 3Jr 1st J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB 4 3Jr 1-2 Terrion Arnold Alabama CB 3 3So 2nd JC Latham Alabama T 65 3Jr 2nd Jalen Milroe Alabama QB 4 3So 2nd Blake Corum Michigan RB 2 4Sr 2nd Chris Braswell Alabama OLB 41 4Jr 2nd Jermaine Burton Alabama WR 3 4Sr 5th Zak Zinter Michigan G 65 4Sr 3rd Kris Jenkins Michigan DT 94 4Sr 3rd Junior Colson Michigan ILB 25 3Jr 3rd Mike Sainristil Michigan CB 0 6Sr 3rd Rod Moore Michigan S 19 3So 3rd Donovan Edwards Michigan RB 7 3Jr 3rd Jase McClellan Alabama RB 2 4Sr 4th Roman Wilson Michigan WR 14 4Sr 5th Roydell Williams Alabama RB 5 4Sr 5th Malachi Moore Alabama S 13 4Sr 5th Tim Smith Alabama DT 50 4Sr 5th Ja'Corey Brooks Alabama WR 7 3Jr 5-6 Cornelius Johnson Michigan WR 6 5Sr 6th Jaylen Harrell Michigan OLB 32 4Sr 6th Trey Amos Alabama CB 2 4Sr 6th Darrian Dalcourt Alabama G 71 6Sr 6th Trevor Keegan Michigan G 77 5Sr 6th Makari Paige Michigan S 7 4Sr 6th Michael Barrett Michigan OLB 23 6Sr 6th LaDarius Henderson Michigan G 77 5Sr 7th Seth McLaughlin Alabama C 56 4Sr 7th Braiden McGregor Michigan DE 17 4Sr

Also Read: How to watch the Rose Bowl Today? Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream

Poll : Who will win the Rose Bowl? Michigan Alabama 0 votes