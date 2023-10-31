Why did 'College GameDay' replace Big & Rich theme song in 2023?

The iconic "College GameDay" show scrapped its long-standing theme song - 'Comin' to Your City' by Big & Rich, as it kicked off the 2023 season. The beloved football anthem had been the show's lifeblood for 16 years, with fans grooving to the energetic backdrop as far as one can remember.

Why is Big & Rich not on College GameDay?

The decision at the beginning of the 2023 college football season made fans wonder what could be the reason behind the sudden change. John Rich, the Big & Rich member, had this to say to ESPN regarding the decision:

"I’m not sure what led to that decision."

The original song was released almost two decades ago, in September 2005. However, the modified version of 'Comin' to Your City' has fans riled up every time it plays. The "College GameDay" version of the song will give shoutouts to teams and their traditions.

Big Kenny showed his gratitude toward "College Gameday:"

"It's been a great 16 years being the voices of the 'College GameDay' open."

Unique shoutouts to various college programs were also a part. The original song also changed year after year to mirror the evolving nature of college football.

What happened to Big & Rich?

Big & Rich, the dynamic country music duo, took the country music scene by storm with their debut studio album, "Horse of a Different Color," which was on the Top 40 country hits four times consecutively, launching their careers into the stratosphere.

However, in 2008, John Rich announced that Big & Rich would take a hiatus, as Big Kenny needed to recover from a neck injury. During this time, Rich released a solo album, receiving Kenny's blessing.

Warner Bros. released Rich's second solo album, "Son of a Preacher Man," in early 2009, which featured several tracks, including the hit "Shuttin' Detroit Down," which climbed to number 12 on the country charts.

The same year, Big Kenny also released his music via his Glotown label, including the single "Long After I'm Gone." This period saw both members of the duo pursuing individual projects.

Despite the temporary break, the duo reunited in 2011 to record "Fake I.D." for the soundtrack of the film "Footloose." This iconic song featured a guest vocal from Gretchen Wilson, whom Big & Rich went on a tour with that same year. Their reunion was welcomed by fans who had missed their unique musical synergy.