College GameDay has been one of the biggest shows to get ready for the college football slate on Saturdays and for years we have heard Big & Rich's 'Comin' to Your City' as the show goes on the air. However, this year has been a little different as the show has a different feeling to it.

Instead of having the country duo singing the song, a few newer artists are doing their own rendition of the song as country music stars Darius Rucker and Lainey Wilson are pairing up with rock band The Cadillac Three to liven up the new song.

However, John Rich posted on social media that it was not their decision to be taken off the College GameDay intro.

"We appreciate all the time @bigandrich were the faces of #CollegeGameDay over the years. It was a great experience and we had a blast. @espn decided to move on from us and that is their prerogative of course. I'm not sure what led to that decision, but we are grateful for all the memories and love from our fans! @Outkick."

Big & Rich's rendition was used as the intro to the College GameDay show and were on the opening portion for 16 years.

College GameDay: Which team will be winning this week?

The College GameDay crew is currently at a game between two ranked programs for a non-conference battle as the 11th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish prepare to face off against the 17th-ranked Duke Blue Devils. This is the second consecutive week Notre Dame has been part of the show as they hosted it last week against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This game is expected to be a close one with most sportsbooks expecting this to be a game that finishes within one score. Notre Dame quarterback senior Sam Hartman has been playing incredibly well as he has a 14:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and should come out on fire after only having one touchdown last week against Ohio State in the loss.

The Blue Devils are undefeated and love to run the football with senior running back Jordan Waters leading the way with 6.6 yards per rush and seven rushing touchdowns. This game should be close but expect the Duke Blue Devils to improve to 5-0.