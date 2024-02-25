Why did Eric Bieniemy leave Commanders? Exploring potential reasons behind new UCLA OC's job switch

UCLA Bruins have reportedly signed former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to be the offensive coordinator and associate head coach for the team. This helps create an interesting offensive look for coach DeShaun Foster's new look for the program.

Eric Bieniemy wrote an email to ESPN on Saturday confirming the news. But what could be some of the potential reasons why he decided to join the UCLA Bruins and leave the NFL for the college game?

What are some of the reasons for Eric Bieniemy to join the UCLA Bruins?

The idea that Eric Bieniemy would leave the NFL and go to UCLA Bruins was surprising, but there are some potential reasons for it. The main reason is that he could use this as a chance to look more attractive in the next cycle of NFL coaching hires next offseason.

The discussion was that Andy Reid had the playcalling abilities with the Chiefs when Bieniemy was the team's offensive coordinator. With the Washington Commanders, the team was not great offensively, so this gave him a chance to hit the reset button.

Another reason is the fact he wasn't getting any offers, and the offensive coordinator jobs in the NFL are all filled up. He hinted at this in the email that he sent.

"I can't say why certain decisions were or were not made but it had nothing to [do] with a lack of anything on my end. My self-dignity, worth, integrity, personhood, manhood will never be questioned or compromised.

"It is not always about money, either. With everything in life, it is often all about timing. At this time in my life, the opportunity affords me the pleasure of continuing to be a maker and leader of men, to do what I love, follow my passion and my reams while not compromising on who I am as a man." h/t ESPN

