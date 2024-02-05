Where is Eric Bieniemy going? Latest on ex-Commanders OC after Kliff Kingsbury’s arrival in Washington

Kliff Kingsbury missed the 2023 season, but he won't miss the 2024 season. The former Cardinals head coach was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. An announcement wasn't made about Eric Bieniemy's job status, so fans have been left speculating.

It appears Bieniemy wasn't fired, so the team currently has two offensive coordinators. However, according to Pro Football Talk, this might not be the case in Week 1. The team is still "working through" what to do with Bienemy, which indicates he could stick around in a different role that is still unknown.

There is an expectation today that Dan Quinn and general manager Jason Peters will address the topic on Feb. 5 in a press conference.

Where has Kliff Kingsbury been?

Kliff Kingsbury

The Cardinals parted ways with Kingsbury in 2022 after a four-year stint. After taking a year away from the league, the coach returned to a strong job market. The Commanders' new offensive coordinator spent 2023 working for the USC Trojans as a senior offensive analyst.

After a year away from professional football, Kliff Kingsbury is back with potentially a new wrinkle to his game. Analysts have no choice but to learn, and as an analyst, Kingsbury essentially was able to update his offense in 2023 in a way that could be compared to Mike McCarthy's year off between his stints with the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders continue latest management overhaul

Dan Quinn at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

If there is one team that has seen a massive amount of change, it is the Washington Commanders. Within the last half-decade, they've changed the quarterback position numerous times, swapped owners, and have now cleaned house at coach.

Dan Quinn has replaced Ron Rivera, Kliff Kingsbury will be serving as offensive coordinator, and Joe Whitt Jr. will be the team's new defensive coordinator.

Quinn, a defensive-minded head coach, has left many with expectations that the former Dallas Cowboys coordinator will play a big role in setting up the defense. As such, it is unclear just how big of a role Whitt Jr. will play.

The coaching overhaul comes one season after Josh Harris' purchase of the franchise from Daniel Snyder. Commanders fans hope these changes will be the last ones for a while for all the right reasons. The new wave of coaches serves as one of the first big indicators of whether the Harris era will be more successful than the Snyder era.

Will the Commanders finish over .500 for the first time since 2015?