Why is Nebraska favored over Iowa? Head-to-head, records, and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) gear up to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) in their annual tussle for the Heroes Trophy. However, the odds don’t seem to be in their favor coming into the matchup.

Even though the Hawkeyes boast a 9-2 season record and are eyeing the Big Ten Championship, Nebraska emerges as a surprising 2.5-point favorite. Let's look at factors contributing to Nebraska's favored status.

Why is Nebraska favored over Iowa?

Nebraska finds themselves on a three-game losing streak with postseason aspirations looking bleak for Matt Rhule and his team. The opportunity to secure bowl eligibility has eluded them since 2016. However, they can change that scenario this time around.

A win in the game against the Hawkeyes could not only salvage their season but also validate the positive trajectory under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Iowa has been struggling offensively, especially after their senior quarterback Cade McNamara tore his ACL and was ruled out of the season.

Deacon Hill has been playing as the starting QB for Kirk Ferentz, but so far has been a shadow of Mcnamara.

Apart from the QB situation, Iowa struggles to block the zone which forces the team to play on the counter. Iowa averages below 20 points per game.

Nebraska will be looking to capitalize on that front. The quarterback situation for Nebraska finds stability with sophomore Chubba Purdy displaying offensive skills against Maryland and Wisconsin.

Iowa vs Nebraska Head-to-Head

Iowa and Nebraska have had a total of 53 meetings. Nebraska holds the all-time series lead at 30–20–3. In the trophy series, Iowa leads at 8–4.

The largest victory margin belongs to Nebraska with a 57–0 win in 1980. The longest win streak also favors Nebraska - an eight-game dominance from 1931 to 1941. The current win streak tilts towards Nebraska who secured victory in 2022.

Nebraska's favoritism in the upcoming matchup is further fueled by historical success, particularly on Black Friday. This will be Cornhuskers’ 34th consecutive appearance on Black Friday and they hold a 10-7 record at Memorial Stadium,

Playing at home and driven by the prospect of another shot at bowl eligibility, Nebraska will enter the game with a blend of momentum and motivation.

Iowa faces a challenging scenario, contending with injuries and simultaneously preparing for the Big Ten Championship game. This enhances Nebraska's potential to cover the spread.