Why did Nick Saban leave the Miami Dolphins? All you need to know

Nick Saban is one of the most revered coaches in the history of college football. He changed the fate of the Alabama Crimson Tide since joining the program in 2007.

Alabama became one of the most dominant teams in the college football circuit and the home of quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and others who have made a name for themselves in the NFL.

We all know about Nick Saban and his success with Alabama. However, before taking up his role in the college football world, he had a stint as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

Being a coach in the NFL is a class of its own. However, Saban's tenure was short-lived. So, why did Nick Saban leave the Miami Dolphins?

The major reason why Saban decided to leave Miami was because of the quarterback issue.

After his first season with the Dolphins, during which he led them to a 9-7 record, Saban felt that the team needed a quarterback to become a favorite to make it to the playoffs.

That is when he had his sights set on Drew Brees. Brees had a dispute with the San Diego Chargers and also suffered from a grievous shoulder injury.

But Nick Saban believed the quarterback to be the right fit for his Miami team and wanted to sign him to the roster.

However, due to the nature of Brees's injury, doctors of the Dolphins failed him in the medical evaluation, which led to the team passing on him and bringing in Daunte Culpepper.

During an interview with 247Sports in 2021, Saban revealed that the team's decision to pass up on Drew Brees was when he knew he did not want to be the head coach of the Dolphins anymore.

"So I decided right then when that happened that we don't have a quarterback in the NFL, we are not going to win. I'm getting out of here. I'm not staying here. I'm not going to be responsible for this," Saban said.

He further added:

"That doctor didn't know his a** from a handful of sand. Drew Brees plays 15 more years, wins a Super Bowl, goes to nine Pro Bowls. And we didn't take him in Miami, where he wanted to go. Some things you can't control. When we left there, nobody understood why. Well, that's why. There's always a reason."

Then, in his second season in 2006, Saban finished it with a losing 6-10 campaign and did not make it to the playoffs.

It was at that point in time that Alabama made the decision to fire the then-head coach, Mike Shula. This led to a lot of chatter that Nick Saban was next in line to join the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban initially stated he had no interest in being the Alabama head coach

Following the chain of events that occurred both in Alabama and Miami, there were a lot of rumors going around that Alabama was persistently trying to lure Nick Saban back into the college football scene.

Before his time with the Miami Dolphins, Saban served as the head coach for Michigan State and LSU. Given his experience, Alabama wanted him to succeed Mike Shula.

However, Nick Saban denied these rumors, stating that he had no intention of making a comeback in college football.

"I guess I have to say it. I'm not going to be the Alabama coach," he told the press.

Saban addressed the media multiple times about his situation in Miami and his intentions with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I don't know many times I've got to respond to rumor and innuendo. I have no control over that. I've stated what my intentions are and they really haven't changed, so I don't know what the issue is," Nick Saban said.

"And I don't know why people keep asking about it. What they talk over that is their business. But what's happening here is my business and our business, and that's what we're focused on," he added.

Soon after, Nick Saban met with Alabama officials in January 2007. After a brief meeting with Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga in the same month, he became the 27th head coach of Alabama. What followed is a historical legacy.