Why was Trey Holly arrested? All we know about LSU RB’s alleged shooting charges

LSU Tigers freshman running back Trey Holly was arrested Thursday afternoon on three felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. The arrest happened after Holly turned himself in at the Union Parish Sheriff's Office in Farmerville, Louisiana.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that LSU is aware of the situation and provided a brief statement, including the player's indefinite suspension from the program. However, the brief statement does not name Holly or anyone outside a student-athlete.

According to a report from NOLA.com, outside of Trey Holly, two others have been arrested in regard to the shooting in which two people were injured. The sheriff's office has said they believe there might have been three shooters who fired multiple rounds. Holly is being held on a $512,00 bond at this time.

The shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 9, and the investigation is still ongoing and could lead to more arrests. Reportedly, one woman was shot three times and left in critical condition, while a man was shot once but is not believed to be in a similar condition. As more details arise, we will continue to update the situation.

Trey Holly appeared in three games for the Tigers and had 11 carries for 110 yards (10.0 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown as well as a five-yard catch.

Will Trey Holly return to the LSU Tigers?

The LSU Tigers have already announced that Trey Holly will be suspended indefinitely as a result of the charges, and that could mean a few things. One situation is that we never see Holly return to the Tigers program again, as this could be a glaring issue that has happened to players before in college sports.

Sometimes, the bridge is burned, and there will be severe consequences for off-the-field conduct. However, it is too early to expect an answer at this point. Remember that Holly is innocent until proven guilty and will have a court date appointed where we will find out what the punishment is.

Charges as severe as what he was arrested for could result in jail time, which would immediately take him off the LSU Tigers team and potentially college football forever.

