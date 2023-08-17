Will Big 12 change its name? Exploring CFB insider's claims about rebranding Brett Yormark's FBS powerhouse 

The Big 12 has been extremely aggressive throughout the offseason at adding teams, and commissioner Brett Yormark has been viewed as a hero. However, there have been talks about the Big 12 changing the branding of the conference as a whole.

College football insider C.W. Lambert tweeted that it could be happening imminently as the conference continues to undergo changes.

This is not something new as an article by Matt Peloguin on December 20, 2010, talked about the conference changing names.

"The Big 12 has come to similar conclusions if they are considering a name change. The move would likely be to remove the '12' in some form. The conference has hired GSD&M Idea City to consider new name ideas. It's a safe assumption that if a move were made to remove the 12 that the conference would be less likely to expand in the near future as changing the brand would be a permanent change."

The conference has been looking to change its name for a while but now could finally do so. The inclusion of a number seems to be outdated, especially with the college realignment that is taking place. It will be interesting to see if they actually go through with changing its branding now.

What is next for the Big 12?

The conference has rapidly become one of the most dominant conferences in college athletics. It seems like they are not done expanding as reports have come out about them talking with Gonzaga and UConn to join as well. Commissioner Brett Yormark has a clear vision for what he wants the conference to look like and the sole focus is not on football.

With some of these moves, like having Arizona and Arizona State join the league, are focusing on college basketball. Having discussions with UConn and Gonzaga are not football moves either and would get a massive bump for joining a Power Five conference. However, it feels like after not landing those teams, Yormark is set with what he has now.

Focusing on the branding so that in 2024 people do not make jokes about expansion with a Big 12 name makes sense. The next step for the conference is to focus on Big 12 Mexico and expand the conference on more of a national and international scale. This will make them stand out and continue to grow at an exponential rate as well as create many new fans of these programs.