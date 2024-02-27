Will EA Sports College Football 25 be on Nintendo Switch? Exploring the availability and compatibility of the game

In August 2023, EA Sports announced they want to release EA Sports College Football 25 in summer 2024.

The highly anticipated college football video game is designed to offer an authentic college football experience. Fans also wonder if the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch. It is a versatile gaming console that allows players to switch between handheld, tabletop and TV modes for a seamless gaming experience.

As of Feb. 26, it has not been officially confirmed whether the game will be available on the Nintendo Switch. EA has announced the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in its official communications, which includes the teaser trailer.

Gaming websites have also not reported a Switch version in the works. Due to this lack of official confirmation and consistent reports solely focusing on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, the chances are thin.

What are the odds of the College Football 25 release on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch may not be powerful enough to handle certain graphics. Thus, other platforms by EA, such as PlayStation and Xbox, may be prioritized. They have a larger market share for sports games compared to the Switch.

Given the lack of official information or any whispers from reliable sources, the odds of CFB 25 being released on Switch are extremely low.

However, the game is still under development, and the developers have not revealed all the details yet.

In other news, Nintendo has released new games for the Switch, including Princess Peach: Showtime! Meanwhile, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door have yet to receive a release date, per Nintendo.

EA Sports College Football 25 latest update and compatibility of the game

Chris Fowler recently shared a video on Instagram where he updated about his involvement in developing EA Sports CFB 25.

Along with other personalities from ESPN's College GameDay, Chris has provided voiceover work for the game for the past two years. In his update, he mentioned that he had narrated various scenarios. These included routine and unconventional situations like punting on 2nd down, attempting a 71-yard field goal, or a quarterback throwing five interceptions in the first quarter.

Fowler also highlighted he had to record touchdown calls for all 134 teams featured in the game, including their school names and nicknames.

EA Sports has launched CFB 25 on the XBOX and PlayStation Stores. According to CollegeFootball.gg, a basic placeholder is available with minimal details on the Microsoft XBOX and Sony PlayStation Stores.

According to reports, the game won't be available on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

