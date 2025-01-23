Will Howard gets a shout from NFL analyst after Ohio State natty win

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was great in the Buckeyes' national championship game triumph over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He completed his first 13 consecutive passes, a record for the title game. He was named the offensive MVP of the finals after registering 231 yards on 81% completion resulting in two touchdowns.

On Thursday on the "Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down Howard's expected draft status.

"Here's the Will Howard discussion, he went on an epic run and I'm excited to get a chance to go through all his tape cause he played great," Daniel Jeremiah said. (2:15) "He's 6'4, 240 pounds, he can move around, he can make all the different throws and he got on an epic heater at the most important time.

He's right on the borderline of a top-50 pick for me at this time. He's much higher than that (fourth round). He's a day two guy for me as we sit right now."

Will Howard gets praised by CFB insiders for saving season

The Ohio State Buckeyes led by coach Ryan Day were maligned by fans and analysts alike when they lost 13–10 to the Michigan Wolverines in November despite being 20-point favorites for the rivalry game. The team was written off in many corners before it went on its stunning College Football Playoff run.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Rich Eisen Show," analyst Rich Eisen and The Athletic's analyst Bruce Feldman praised Will Howard for recovering from the loss to the Wolverines only to mastermind the Buckeyes' national championship win.

"He was superb. I was equating him to Phil Simms in the Super Bowl," Eisen said (11:00). "He didn't miss. And the throws were awesome. They were exactly where they needed to be. He had a full command. He used his legs appropriately. He stayed away from the big hit which he did not do against Michigan and he was terrific."

"He's (Will Howard) really smart and I think they have a lot of talent around him," Feldman said. "Two terrific running backs, the defense is so good. TreyVeyon Henderson to me has always been to me been like a wow running back. You saw it on the 75-yard screen pass right before halftime in the semifinal game."

Day will have a hard task replacing Will Howard next season. However, the Kansas State transfer enters the 2025 NFL draft on a high after the Ohio State Buckeyes national championship win.

