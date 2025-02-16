Will Howard’s GF drops a 3-word message for the Ohio State star on Valentine’s Day

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard received a sweet Valentine’s Day message from his longtime girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Skoglund posted a simple but meaningful three-word message:

"My Forever Valentine."

The couple has been together since 2023, starting their relationship during Howard’s time at Kansas State. Their bond was on full display during Ohio State’s 2025 national championship victory, where Skoglund was seen celebrating after Howard’s game-sealing touchdown pass in the 34-23 win over Notre Dame.

Following Ohio State’s national title win, Howard announced his decision to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Skoglund showed her unwavering support on social media, commenting, "Proud of you," under his announcement post.

Since Howard transferred to Ohio State in 2024, Skoglund has been a frequent presence at his games, cheering him on from the stands and sharing moments from his football journey.

Skyler Skoglund in awe of Will Howard’s national championship heroics

Will Howard’s girlfriend, Skyler Skoglund, was soaking in the Ohio State quarterback’s legendary performance in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship.

On Jan. 20, Howard led the Buckeyes to their first national title in over a decade, delivering a clutch performance in a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame. She also shared photos from the championship game, captioning them:

"Ohio’s finest."

Howard responded with "Partner in crime," reinforcing their strong connection.

Skoglund also shared several photos from the night, including a postgame moment with Howard. She was in the crowd from start to finish, proudly wearing a black shirt, red leather jacket, and Howard’s No. 18 to support her boyfriend.

ESPN’s cameras captured Skoglund jumping in celebration after Howard’s 56-yard pass to Smith, a play that sealed the Buckeyes' championship victory. Another photo showed Howard and Skoglund sharing a postgame kiss on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With Howard now preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, Skoglund continues to be his biggest cheerleader.

Also Read: "Don't do that to him" - Fans react to sports anchor putting Will Howard in Cleveland

