Will Mykel Williams get drafted into the NFL? Exploring the chances for Georgia DE in 2025 draft

Mykel Williams will enter the 2025 NFL draft after three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. The draft starts on Thursday with the first round and will conclude with the seventh round on Saturday.

Williams finished his college career with 65 total tackles (39 solo), 14 sacks and three forced fumbles. He has a high probability of being drafted.

What round will Mykel Williams get drafted in?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has projected that a team will pick Mykel Williams in the first round. One of the teams that the edge rusher has met with ahead of the upcoming draft is the Atlanta Falcons.

On April 16, NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Williams posted on his since-deleted Instagram story. Garafolo also suggested that the team could be interested in signing him because they need an edge rusher.

"On the final day of pre-draft visits, Georgia's Mykel Williams met with the #Falcons, as he posted on IG. Williams is projected to go mid-first round, with Atlanta in need of edge help sitting at 15," Garafolo tweeted.

Another team that has met with the defensive end is the Seattle Seahawks. They have the 18th pick. If Atlanta decides not to use its pick on him, Seattle may be the landing spot for Williams.

The former Georgia star has generated interest from teams due to the ability he showcased in his junior year. He finished the 2024 season with 21 total tackles (15 solo), five sacks and two forced fumbles.

One of his best performances was in the Bulldogs' 59-21 win over the Massachusetts Minutemen on Nov. 23. Williams had five solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

The defensive end is hoping he has showcased last season why an NFL team should draft him in the first round.

Strengths and weaknesses of Mykel Williams as an NFL prospect

Lance Zierlein pointed out several strengths and weaknesses that could affect where Williams lands in the 2025 NFL draft.

The analyst believes one of the strengths of the edge rusher is that he can be explosive when he gets out of his stance and into blocks. According to Zierlein, 30% of the tackles the Georgia standout made resulted in a loss.

One drawback Zierlein believes Williams has is his upper-body strength. He said that the edge rusher may struggle to make plays against bigger offensive linemen in the NFL. A team could draft him and help Williams get stronger to resolve his weakness.

