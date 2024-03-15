Will Shipley 40-time: How fast is the Clemson RB?

Former Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley has been a key asset for his team on the field. After spending three seasons with the Tigers, the 21-year-old decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Shipley has been an excellent playmaker for Clemson and has recorded excellent numbers throughout his college career.

As Will Shipley gears up for the 2024 NFL draft, many fans will be wondering about his skills, including his speed and agility on the gridiron. So how fast is the 24-year-old running back?

Will Shipley's 40-time

At the recent Clemson Pro Day, Will Shipley gave fans a glimpse of how fast he is in the 40-yard dash. The 24-year-old ran the 40-yard dash with unofficial times of 4.35 and 4.38 seconds. As per reports, his official 40-time at the Clemson Pro Day was clocked in at 4.39 seconds.

Shipley not only impressed fans and NFL scouts with his speed but also with his agility and strength. The 24-year-old also went on to post 38.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot 2 inches in the broad jump. Despite dropping a few passes, the former Clemson RB showcased his versatility and ended his Pro Day with some explosive movements during the position drills.

Shipley did not take part during this year's NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis and decided to wait until Pro Day for his evaluation. And the RB did not disappoint with his performance. Experts project him to be a 2nd to 5th-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Will Shipley's Clemson career

Coming out of Weddington High School in North Carolina, the 24-year-old joined the Clemson Tigers as an early enrollee in 2021. During his freshman campaign, Shipley was named the starting running back of the team in the fourth game of the season. He went on to play in 10 games and finished his freshman year with 739 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

As a sophomore, Shipley started in all 14 games for the Clemson Tigers and helped them to an 11-3 overall campaign and an ACC championship victory over North Carolina. The 24-year-old RB completed his sophomore year with 1,182 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns and was named a First-Team All-American.

Last season, Will Shipley recorded 827 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, completing his collegiate career with a total of 2,748 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns.

