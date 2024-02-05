Within 1 month of Kalen DeBoer's departure, Washington undergoes major revamp onboarding sons of 2 legendary NFL coaches

The Washington Huskies have revamped their coaching staff by hiring sons of two Super Bowl-winning NFL coaches. After losing head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, the Huskies moved quickly to bring Jedd Fisch from Arizona.

Fisch brought over his entire offensive staff from the Wildcats and has now hired Steve Belichick, the son of former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, as his defensive coordinator.

Along with Bill Belichick's son, Washington's offensive coordinator in 2024 will be Brennan Carroll, the son of former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Steve Belichick spent the last 12 seasons on the Patriots staff under his father. During his tenure in New England, Belichick went from a defensive assistant (2012-15) to a safeties coach (2016-18) to secondary/safeties (2019) to outside linebackers coach (2020-23) in his time with the Patriots. Still, the Huskies' role will be the first as a defensive coordinator.

Brennan Carroll, meanwhile, worked under his dad, Pete Carroll, in Seattle from 2015 until 2020, when he took the offensive coordinator and offensive line coaching job at Arizona.

Fisch liked what he saw from Carroll, bringing him to the program as he retained the same coaching titles with the Huskies.

Jedd Fisch becomes head coach of Washington

Following Kalen DeBoer taking the job at Alabama, the Huskies worked quickly to hire Jedd Fisch.

Fisch agreed to a seven-year, $7.75 million deal to become the new head coach of Washington.

After the hire, Fisch said the success of the Huskies intrigued him and prompted him to take the job.

"It is truly an honor to join the University of Washington and do my part in carrying on the tradition of a storied football program and world-class university," said Fisch in a UW release.

"The unbelievable success of the Huskies the last two seasons demonstrates what UW is capable of, and I cannot wait to compete for Big Ten and national championships with tremendous young men and an outstanding coaching staff that we will assemble."

At Arizona, Fisch went 16-21 in three seasons but turned the program around in 2023 as the Wildcats went 10-3.

Arizona went 1-11 in his first year and 5-7 in 2022 before the incredible 2023 season. In his final year with the Wildcats, Arizona ended the year winning the Alamo Bowl.

Washington will kick off its 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 against Weber State at home before hosting Eastern Michigan.

The Huskies are set to play Northwestern, Rutgers, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Penn State, UCLA and Oregon in Big Ten games this season.