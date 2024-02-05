Bill Belichick's son Steve finally lands DC job after being rendered unemployed by Patriots

Steve Belichick, the son of Bill Belichick, has reportedly landed a defensive coordinator job after being let go by the New England Patriots.

Steve spent the last 12 seasons on the Patriots staff under his father. During his tenure, Belichick went from a defensive assistant (2012-15) to a safeties coach (2016-18) to secondary/safeties (2019) to outside linebackers coach (2020-23) in his time with the Patriots.

Following his dad parting ways with New England, Steve was also let go, and he will now be going to the college ranks.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Steve Belichick was interviewed for the University of Washington's defensive coordinator position and was hired.

"Patriots OLB coach Steve Belichick has now accepted the position to become the University of Washington’s defensive coordinator," Yates posted on X. "After 12 seasons coaching in the NFL with the Patriots, he heads to the college ranks in a coordinator capacity.

"Belichick called defensive plays for the last five seasons, including 2019 when New England allowed the fewest points and yards in the league."

The Huskies had William Inge and Chuck Morrell as their co-defensive coordinators last season. But after Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama job and Jedd Fisch was hired, the former Arizona Wildcats coach decided to bring in Steve Belichick.

Fisch and Belichick worked together in New England in 2020, when Fisch was the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans

As for Bill Belichick, he likely won't be coaching in 2024 after mutually parting ways with the New England Patriots on Jan. 11.

Belichick took out a full-page ad in the Boston Globe on Sunday to write a thank-you letter to Patriot fans.

"Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power," Bill Belichick wrote. "The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

"You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough's coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet and from your stadium seats.

"You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it!"

Bill Belichick went 266-121 as the head coach of the New England Patriots and won six Super Bowls.