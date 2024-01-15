Did Patriots fire Bill Belichick’s sons Steve and Brian? Exploring status of Patriots staff under new HC Jerod Mayo

Jerod Mayo will reportedly replace Bill Belichick as the new head coach of the New England Patriots beginning in the 2024 NFL season. Belichick parted ways with the franchise after 24 legendary years that included six Super Bowl rings and nine AFC titles. He will now be seeking out a new opportunity as Mayo attempts to fill his iconic position.

An interesting factor to Bill Belichick's departure is that his two sons, Steve and Brian, have been serving on the defensive coaching staff for the Patriots. Brian Belichick is the safeties coach while Steve Belichick is the linebackers coach and also serves as the defensive play-caller.

Neither of Belichick's sons have been fired yet by the Patriots from their current positions, but with Mayo now in charge as the head coach, some major changes could potentially be on the way. It's unclear if they are going to keep them, or if they even want to be there, as they may prefer to follow their father to whatever team he joins next.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Albert Breer in his recent column:

“Belichick’s sons, defensive play-caller and linebackers coach Steve, and safeties coach Brian, have both already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024. Mayo and the elder son (Steve) have grown close as they’ve collaborated to run the Patriots’ defense the past five years.”

Expand Tweet

It seems as though the Patriots have interest in keeping the Belichicks if they wish to remain with the franchise. Mayo is apparently seeking an outside hire for the defensive coordinator position, as well as several others potentially.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of what Jerod Mayo decides to do with his coaching staff, one thing can be certain. It is a new era in New England after one of the most legendary runs in NFL history ended when Bill Belichick left the Patriots.

How long has Jerod Mayo been with the Patriots?

Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots drafted Jerod Mayo as a middle linebacker ahead of the 2008 NFL season. He spent eight years with the team and helped them win one of their six Super Bowl rings during the Tom Brady era with Bill Belichick.

Following his retirement, Mayo joined the Patriots' coaching staff ahead of the 2019 NFL season. He has been serving as a linebackers coach for each of the past five years before being promoted to head coach after Bill Belichick departed at the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season.