“Won with that last one”: CFB fans divided as Shedeur Sanders practices with Cam Ward in latest video

College football’s two best quarterbacks this season, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, demonstrated their skills in a practice video, and fans couldn't help but react with sarcasm and laughter. Have a look:

Trending

When the "Select QB Athletics" Instagram account uploaded the video to Instagram, fans compared their performances and techniques.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Won with that last one" said one fan in jest, choosing Sanders over Ward.

“Cam has plenty of accuracy just not like Shedeur. And arm strength means a lot especially when the weather gets ugly,” wrote one fan who prefers Ward over Coach Prime's son.

One fan commented, "Cam got more of a canon but Shedeur got more touch."

“You tell it came a lil easier to Cam from jump and you can tell Sheduer work eithic was just raw and the want the hungry to be great was alway there! Throw for throw my money riding high with $2” said one more.

One IG user stated that stats favor Sanders over Ward: "Shedeur this year and his college career, he’s thrown 73+%, and Cam is in the 60%. I’m telling you facts, not what I think!"

"Cam is the better one now shedur will be the better one later if he put his stuff together," said one more.

Screenshot via IG/@selectqbathletics

Both the QBs are projected to be top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

Also read: "You can't compare these two": NFL draft expert reveals what makes Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward unique

Shedeur Sanders vs Cam Ward stats

The race to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is heating up, with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward leading the pack.

The Colorado QB guided his dad’s team to a 9-4 season, wrapping up with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Shedeur’s impressive outing this year earned him the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, though the Buffs fell short in the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

Meanwhile, Miami's Ward had a wonderful year, too. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record. Ward posted 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. His dual-threat ability was evident through 204 rushing yards and four rushing TDs, earning him the nation’s top QBR at 88.7 despite a Pop-Tart Bowl loss to Iowa State.

NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. weighed in on the debate, describing Shedeur Sanders as an "old-school pocket passer" and Cam Ward as a "new-school improviser." Kiper added, “They’re different. You can’t compare them.”

Also read: "Give Will Levis Travis Hunter" - Fans make wild predictions for Colorado star after Titans likely pass on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place