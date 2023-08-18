"Worth buying for the cans alone": CFB fans react to Louisville serving the official craft beer "Cardinale" during the home games

The Louisville Cardinals announced this week that they were partnering with Gravely Brewing to create their craft beer, the "Cardinale."

The "Cardinale" is a light-bodied ale with a rating of 4.8 ABV. It will be available at Gravely Brewing's taproom and other locations around Louisville, like Kroger, Liquor Barn, and several restaurants.

Cardinals fans can expect to see the beverage at the University of Louisville's athletic events.

The supporters didn't wait too much to give their reactions to the partnership, with some of them left wanting for a little more potent concoction:

The vast majority couldn't wait to get their hands on one of them:

A few thought there was a marketing opportunity lost in the selection of the brew:

We have to agree with this fan that the cans would make a fine piece of memorabilia:

Louisville's 2023 football schedule

The Cardinals open in Atlanta against Georgia Tech on September the 1st, followed by a home game with Murray State on week 2. They have an exciting matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers on the road in week 3, followed by matches against Boston College and North Carolina State in weeks 4 and 5.

Week 6 sees their most challenging match, facing Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home. It's followed by a home game on week 7 with the University of Pittsburgh.

Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Miami, and Kentucky will be their opponents for the rest of the season.

Their toughest matchup is in week 6 against the Fighting Irish

The Cardinals had a decent season last year, with an 8-5 overall record. Nonetheless, the season ended on a high note with a Fenway Bowl victory over Cincinnati. Louisville is led by a new coach, Jeff Brohm, who came in after the departure of Scott Satterfield.

According to the SP+ rating of ESPN's Bill Connely, the Cardinals are expected to win 7.84 of their matches. They have one of the easiest schedules of the Power Five schools, with them only being serious underdogs against Notre Dame, Pitt, and Kentucky.