“Would you stop working out with the Rolex!!”: Ex CFB athlete Ashton Hall goes viral yet again running with DJ Khaled

Former college football athlete Ashton Hall has become a popular social media influencer since retiring from football. He has amassed 16.2 million followers on Instagram while showcasing fitness and lifestyle videos. Many of his videos have gone viral over the years. Typically, the most viral clips are of him running shirtless, sometimes with animals or celebrities.

On Thursday, Hall posted another clip that went viral. This time, he filmed himself running with DJ Khaled. In the clip, both of them are running shirtless while a car follows behind or next to them, depending on the clip.

This video drew the attention of many fans on social media. Several reacted in the comments on X, including one who called Ashton Hall out for wearing an expensive Rolex watch while working out.

"Man would you stop working out with the Rolex!!!" one fan wrote.

"Why you slowing down, bro? No mercy," one fan commented.

"Ashton struggling to keep up with Khaled meanwhile Khaled aint even breaking a sweat," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"I want to see the aftermath of these takes with Khalid bent over gasping for air," one fan wrote.

"No way you were jogging in slow motion just to make sure he keeps up," one fan commented.

"This just made me love DJ KHALED A WHOLE LOT MORE haha," one fan added.

Ashton Hall played college football at Alcorn State University before becoming a social media influencer

While Ashton Hall played college football, he never had much of a chance of going pro. He was a running back at Alcorn State and never got the opportunity to play at the higher levels of college football. He never even really got to play at the lower levels, only appearing in five games throughout his college career.

As a result, Hall shifted his focus to personal fitness and development. He turned his passion into a social media career. He got his journey started by posting videos of his morning routine, and eventually, many of his videos went viral.

Ashton Hall's videos have given him the opportunity to work with many celebrities and brands. It has even allowed him to work with the NFL. On May 14, the Jacksonville Jaguars partnered with Hall for a creative schedule release video. In the video, Hall went through his daily routine before the Jaguars' 2025 schedule was released at the end.

