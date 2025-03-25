Ashton Hall’s football career: A look at stats of TikToker who went viral over morning routine video

Ashton Hall has been in the spotlight on social media this week. The TikTok star has gone viral for his morning routine, but did you know that Hall was a football player before achieving internet stardom?

Ad

Here's all we know about Hall's failed football career, which reportedly sent him into depression before his career as a social influence took off.

Who is Ashton Hall?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via @ashtonhallofficial/Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ashton Hall was reportedly born on Oct. 24, 1995. He spent most of his early years in Jacksonville, Florida, and had an affinity for athletics and physical training, which also later helped him find work as a fitness trainer.

Ad

Trending

Due to his love for sports, Hall took up football from an early age. He played as a running back at First Coast High School in Jacksonville. During his senior year in 2013, Hall recorded 152 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries across seven games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hall then played college football at Alcorn State in 2014. He played two seasons with the Braves, but it didn't exactly play out the way he wanted.

Hall suited up in five games for Alcorn State across two years, recording just six carries for eight yards, all of which came in the 2015 season.

Although Hall dreamed of playing in the NFL, he simply wasn't good enough to make it to the big league. He reportedly didn't even have a backup plan and went into depression when he couldn't carve out a professional career.

Ad

However, Hall was surrounded by the right people. His friends helped him transform his athletic drive into helping others, which led to Hall working as a professional trainer at a gym.

When the gyms closed due to COVID, Hall began uploading routines of his fitness and workouts on Instagram. It didn't take long for Hall to become one of the most popular fitness content creators on social media. He now has nearly 9 million followers on Instagram.

Ad

Although he didn't make it to the NFL, Ashton Hall is now one of the most recognized creators on social media. He also charges brands a whopping $10,000 per post.

Hall has previously worked in partnership with MuscleTech, 247 Represent, Reign and 1stPhorm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Final Free Agency Grades for AFC North teams: Bengals get B for keeping the band together, Browns get C for re-signing Myles Garrett, and more