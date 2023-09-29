"Wow! Very cool!!!" Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Travis Hunter inviting CSU's Henry Blackburn on WR's latest YouTube video

College GameDay panelist Kirk Herbstreit was impressed to see Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn hang out and go bowling.

In the Rocky Mountain Showdown, Blackburn made a borderline dirty hit on Hunter on the sidelines that lacerated the star wide receiver and cornerback's liver. Blackburn was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the hit.

Hunter tried to return to the game but left and went to the hospital after one play. It was then revealed he did have a lacerated liver and would miss three weeks.

Following the injury, Blackburn started to receive death threats, which even Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wasn't impressed by.

Since then, it did seem to calm down, but on Thursday, Hunter posted a YouTube video where he went bowling with the CSU defensive back, and the winner got the chance to donate money to charity.

After the video went live, Kirk Herbstreit took to social media to share his thoughts.

"Wow! Very cool!!!"

Many college football fans reacted similarly to the video, as it was totally unexpected.

Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn discuss the injury

While the two were bowling, Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn were talking about the injury. Hunter called it a blessing in disguise and said he wanted to do this video to spread positivity.

"For the people that love to see the negativity, this ain't a negative video, man. It's straight positive. There's nothing but positivity this way.

"Football's just a game at the end of the day, and we're the people that play it. We're going to get hurt eventually. ... This video is something good. Us coming together is something good that came out of that injury and that football game."

Meanwhile, Blackburn said he never meant to hurt Hunter on the hit and is thankful for how he handled it.

"A lot of people would ... have hatred, and you handled it in a mature way. All that stuff that went down after the game, I can take it, I'm not tripping about me. I've got two little sisters at the house still in elementary school, so that's what mainly I was worried about, their safety and everything. I appreciate you coming out and saying it's football, because that helped calm things down."

The hope for Colorado Buffaloes fans is Travis Hunter can return to the lineup very soon. He wanted to play against USC, but Deion Sanders shut that down.