  "WTF," "Take my ankle instead": Alabama fans lose their minds over biggest setback for Kalen DeBoer as veteran DL goes down with injury

“WTF,” “Take my ankle instead”: Alabama fans lose their minds over biggest setback for Kalen DeBoer as veteran DL goes down with injury

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 28, 2025 10:36 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Kalen DeBoer has suffered a massive setback ahead of Year Two with the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to reports, defensive lineman Tim Keenan suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's practice session.

As per On3's Brett McMurphy, the veteran DL is expected to undergo a tightrope surgery to address the injury. Thus, DeBoer will be without Tim Kennan for multiple games during the 2025 season.

Fans on social media shared their concerns and reactions to this setback for the Crimson Tide.

WTF," one fan commented.
"Take my ankle instead," another fan said.
Fans react to DL Tim Keenan's injury.
"This is s**t news. Getbetter soon Keenan and we shal see you out there. ROLL TIDE ROLL," this fan said.
"Very sad for this young man, but here's to a speedy recovery and being ready at the latest to beat the barn," another fan wrote.
Fans react to DL Tim Keenan's injury.
"We gone hold it down till you get back!!! Take yo time don't rush back cuz we're gonna need u later in the year & in the playoffs!! We good!! ROLLDAMNTIDE," one fan said.
"Damn. Prayers hope he heals well and can get back out there soon," this fan commented.
Fans react to DL Tim Keenan's injury.

Tim Keenan has been with the Crimson Tide since 2021. In three seasons, he has played 29 games, recording 79 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Kalen DeBoer is also dealing with an injury to running back Jam Miller, who was slated to be the potential starter for the team in 2025.

Kalen DeBoer opens up about Tim Keenan's injury

After breaking the unfortunate news, Kalen DeBoer delved into their game plan for the upcoming season to fill the void left by Kennan's injury.

According to reporter Mike Rodak, the Alabama coach said that the younger players will have to step up to shoulder the responsibilities on the field.

"That's unfortunate," DeBoer said as per Rodak's tweet. "You feel, from my standpoint, upper classmen (Kennan and Jam Miller) who have poured so much into it, and really have helped us build the culture. It's gonna continue to build- it's never there, right, and you've got to continue to have care for it -- but those guys are two guys that are critical to how we've gotten to where we're at right now, and why we feel like we've got a good team that's ready to go do some things.
"But new guys will have to step up, and that's what's easier said than done. But that's why they get ready for. TK and Jam will be right there ready to help them along the way."

Kalen DeBoer and his team start their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Florida State on August 30.

Priyam Hazarika

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
