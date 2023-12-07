WWE champion Brock Lesnar has a daughter, Mya Lesnar. Yes, you read it right. Many were surprised to learn of the fact when she hit the internet by storm with her achievement as a track and field athlete at Colorado State.

The 21-year-old junior recently set a school record in the shot put. Mya Lesnar covered a distance of 18.50 meters.

"A new PR and a new school record!! Happy with a strong start to my season," Lesnar posted on Instagram.

Despite her father's WWE stardom, Mya's athletic achievements have captivated fans while some are just amazed with how similar they look.

"I'm convinced that's just Brock in a wig w lipstick"

“I'm convinced that's just Brock in a wig w lipstick”

Let’s look at some of the other fan reactions.

Mya previously attended Arizona State. She has always been successful in athletics, earning All-Mountain West honors and securing victories in events like the weight throw and shot put at various championships.

Who is Mya Lesnar?

Meet Mya Lynn Lesnar, the 21-year-old track and field sensation and daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar and Rena Greek (Sable). Mya is a dedicated athlete at Colorado State and has been consistently in the spotlight due to her athletic success.

This mirror image of her famous father rose to prominence when the Arizona State Sun Devils recruited her for track and field. She has a liking for American shot-putting. Mya also won the title of Minnesota state champion.

Her athletic abilities extended beyond the shot put. Lesnar also excels in discus throwing and volleyball.

Unlike her father, a two-time wrestling champion, Mya has no ambitions to step into the wrestling arena. She is ranked as the sixth-best shot-putter in the United States with a bright future ahead.