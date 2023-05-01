Brock Lesnar and his wife Sable (real name Rena Greek) had to make many sacrifices to get their 'forever after' ending. As quoted in his autobiography, the 10-time world champion knew "the long-term side effects" of having a relationship with a fellow WWE star. This prompted Rena to leave the promotion, a few years after her 2003 return, and she was officially removed from the roster in 2006.

Before the duo started dating, Brock Lesnar was engaged to American model Nicole McClain while Sable was married to former WWE star Marc Mero. They became an item in 2004 and eventually tied the knot on May 6, 2006. However, The Beast didn't have it easy as he was put to the test by his lover.

According to his autobiography Death Clutch, Brock Lesnar proposed to Sable by the waterfall at Orlando Airport. The trip to Florida was "a last-ditch effort" to be with the woman he loved after the duo had a falling out. To crown the whole love story, Lesnar bought an engagement ring and pursued the object of his affection by traveling to her home in Orlando by air and later by taxi.

He even got into an argument with the cabbie as he did not remember the address to her home, though he insisted he knew the way. When he got there, she wasn't home. He managed to break in and wait for her, before finally calling her from her landline.

As he says in his book:

"Just to teach me a lesson, Rena took her own sweet-a** time getting home, making me wait and wait and wait. Once she got home, I knew she was as happy to see me as I was to see her—but I still walked around on pins and needles."

He added:

"I ended up spending a week with Rena in Florida. When she took me to the airport, she came inside the terminal with me. It was right there, by the waterfall in the Orlando airport, that I asked her to marry me. I don’t think my wife has ever regretted saying yes. I can tell you, I’ve never regretted it for a single moment. We were meant to be together."

Brock Lesnar's wife, Sable, used to be a model and a wrestler. Not much is known about her current interests as the duo avoid publicizing their personal life. She last fought in an episode of SmackDown in 2004 but her last known appearance in a wrestling promotion was in NJPW.

Brock Lesnar and his wife Sable take care of four children

Brock Lesnar lives with his family in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada. He moved there in 2014 along with his wife and two children, Turk (born June 3, 2009) and Duke (born July 21, 2010). Both of them are passionate ice hockey players.

Lesnar also has twins from his former fiance Nicole McClain: a daughter named Mya Lynn and a son named Luke. Born in 2002, both are athletic individuals like their dad. Mya has pursued a career in professional volleyball and is a Minnesota State Champion in shot put. Meanwhile, Luke is a three-time Minnesota State Champion in ice hockey.

