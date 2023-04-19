How long did Brock Lesnar date Sable before eventual marriage? Girlfriend to wife story

Brock Lesnar’s wife, Sable, made her WWE debut while Lesnar was honing his craft in amateur wrestling. Though she left WWE on a bitter note, Sable returned to the company in 2003 to join Paul Heyman’s SmackDown. There, she was introduced to Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar and Sable’s relationship was rocky at first, to say the least. The two started seeing each other while Sable was married to Marc Mero. The couple called off their marriage in 2004 after Mero found out about her wife’s affair with Lesnar.

After dating for nearly two years, Brock Lesnar and his future wife got engaged in 2005. The engagement, however, did not last long, and the two split after a few months. For those who may want to know, Lesnar broke into Sable’s house just a week prior to their first engagement.

They reconciled in 2006. The Beast once again popped the question, and the couple married the very same year and have been going strong ever since. They welcomed their first child, Turk, in 2009. Their second son, Duke, was born in 2010.

Sable previously accompanied Brock Lesnar to Japan during The Beast’s short-lived stint with NJPW. She was also in Lesnar’s corner for his bouts in the UFC.

Brock Lesnar and his wife live a very private life

Despite being exposed to the cameras for so long, Lesnar is a private man in his personal life. The Beast does not have social media. One of Lesnar's most fascinating traits is that he doesn’t like to be around people.

Speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin during an interview in 2015, the former WWE Champion was quite blunt in his answer about socializing with the public. “I don't like people. I wish I could say otherwise, but I just don't,” Lesnar told The Texas Rattlesnake.

Much like her husband, Sable enjoys a peaceful and quiet life at their giant estate in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada. Lesnar also owns property in his hometown of Minnesota. It is safe to say that the Beast likes to reside in nature.

