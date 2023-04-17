Here's why Brock Lesnar and his wife Sable are not your average WWE couple

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant athletes in the history of WWE. The Beast has won countless championships throughout his storied run with Vince McMahon’s promotion. He’s also the first person to end The Undertaker’s legendary streak at WrestleMania.

However, Brock Lesnar is a very private person when it comes to his personal life. The multi-time former world champion resides in a giant estate in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada. Brock Lesnar’s wife, Sable, also happens to enjoy their quiet life in the Great White North.

The husband and wife duo aren’t your average WWE couple like The Miz and Maryse. They enjoy seclusion, don't indulge in social media, and even use the same phone. Lesnar once told "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during their 2015 interview on the Stone Cold podcast that he doesn’t like people.

“I don't like people. I wish I could say otherwise, but I just don't.”

Brock Lesnar and Sable have been married since 2006 and have children together. The former WWE Women’s Champion even accompanied her husband to Japan during his notorious run with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Sable was once asked how she adjusted to the new life following her marriage to Lesnar. The couple was profiled by UFC reporters during Lesnar’s run in the company. Sable said, “A very drastic change, but you know, you adapt, and you learn.”

Brock Lesnar will appear on WWE RAW tonight to answer Cody Rhodes' challenge

Lesnar dismantled Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania. The two were supposed to compete in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Lesnar flipped the script when he turned on his partner, to the shock of pretty much everyone.

The Beast dropped the American Nightmare with multiple F5s. A week after the assault, Cody cut a promo on the red brand wherein he challenged Lesnar to a match at the upcoming Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico. Their promo segment is set for RAW tonight.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar will accept Cody’s challenge for the May 6th event.

